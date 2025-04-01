Prediction: Notre Dame Fighting Irish closing in on big 5-star commitment
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have secured the commitment of a least one North Carolina football recruit since the class of 2023.
That streak has already continued into 2026 with the commitment of Weddington (North Carolina) bluechip linebacker Thomas Davis Jr., the son of former Carolina Panthers star Thomas Davis.
But it looks like Marcus Freeman may soon add its biggest North Carolina recruit of his tenure.
Myers Park (North Carolina) five-star recruit Rodney Dunham is rated the nation's No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 edge-rusher in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Late last month, the 6-foot-4, 227-pound athlete announced a top five of Duke, Georgia, Notre Dame, South Carolina and Tennessee and set an April 10 commitment date.
But the writing seems to be on the wall.
Prediction: Rodney Dunham to Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Dunham set his commitment date March 25 - just days after a crucial visit to South Bend.
By all accounts that trip seemed to seal the deal for Dunham, who was already quite high on the Fighting Irish.
“My visit to South Bend was amazing,” Dunham told On3. “What continues to excite me is just the place and the people. “Great school with great football and great people. It doesn’t get better than Notre Dame.”
Freeman's programs is working hard to upgrade things up front, and have made significant progress at the position with South Garner (North Carolina) four-star edge-rusher Ebenezer Ewetade and Simeon (Illinois) four-star edge McHale Blade.
But Dunham would, unquestionably, be the crown jewel of the position group - and the 2026 recruiting class so far.
It sure seems like that's bound to happen, and the recruiting industry agrees.
Recent "Dunham to Notre Dame" predictions have poured in on 247Sports, and On3 gives Notre Dame a 90.4 percent chance of securing his commitment.
What would the Fighting Irish be getting?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"High-upside pass rusher that has a chance to emerge as a true difference-maker on Saturdays with his frame and athleticism. On the younger side for the class and is hoping to play two sports in college as he’s also a talented pitcher. Still green when it comes to the technique, but has put encouraging spells of play on tape as he can dip and bend while coming around the corner before getting home with his gap-closing burst. Lacks the desired anchor strength at this stage, but ability to plant and change course leads to his fair share of run stops in pursuit. Has experience operating out of both a two- and three-point stance in an even front from a wider posting. Overall, should be viewed as a budding 5-tech full of traits that has a chance to emerge as an impact defender at the Power Four level with some seasoning."
Overall, Notre Dame's 2026 recruiting class consists of seven pledges and is ranked No. 16 nationally.
But with so much more room to work, it seems likely Freeman's program will extend its streak of top-12 national recruiting class finishes to six years.
Dunham would certainly go a long way in aiding that effort.