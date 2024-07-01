Prediction: Ohio State Buckeyes poised for big Monday football commitment
The Ohio State Buckeyes have the nation's No. 1 recruiting class currently and don't look to be slowing down anytime soon.
That group is led by a trio of five-star prospects - Bellefontaine (Ohio) quarterback Tavien St. Clair, North Shore (Texas) cornerback Devin Sanchez and A.H. Parker (Alabama) cornerback Na'eem Offord.
While the next addition won't add to that trio, a significant bluechip addition appears to be on the way.
On Monday at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania) four-star defensive tackle Maxwell Roy is set to announce his commitment from among his three finalists - Michigan, Ohio State and Rutgers.
Rated the nation's No. 152 overall prospect, Roy is a run-stuffing defensive lineman with potential to push the pocket as an interior pass-rusher.
So, who will it be?
Prediction: Maxwell Roy to Ohio State Buckeyes
Roy took official visits to all three of his finalists, but the Buckeyes have quietly been the team-to-beat for some time.
It helps that the 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman is comfortable with the leaders of the Ohio State program.
"“I love the coaching staff," Roy said. "Coach (Larry) Johnson is a great person, Coach (Ryan) Day is a great person, Coach (Jim) Knowles… all people that I’d love to play for. "
In truth, "Roy to Columbus" feels like a near-lock as his decision approaches.
What will Ohio State be getting? 247Sports broke it down:
"Sturdy, powerful interior defensive lineman who is tough against the run and can be disruptive in the backfield. Is athletic and plays low to win leverage battles. ...Demonstrates scheme versatility in St. Joseph's Prep's base 3-4 while also excelling in a 4-3. Uncoils when firing off the ball and can shoot gaps. Displays power in lower body in exploding up and into offensive lineman at the snap. Has strength throughout his frame. Can anchor and take on blocks in the running game to allow linebackers to make tackles. Demonstrates stack and shed ability. Flexible throughout his frame, which translates from his wrestling ability... Moves his feet well and continually plays with his shoulders above his knees. Can re-direct along the line of scrimmage and has a willingness to chase down plays. Uses his quickness to get into the backfield. Moves well laterally...."