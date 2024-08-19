Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners poised to land 5-star commitment
It's a big week for the high school football commitments across the country, as several bluechip prospects are set to announce their college decisions.
There may not be one bigger - literally and figuratively - than Lewisville (Texas) five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi.
Rated the nation's No. 12 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound mauler is set to announce his decision Wednesday from a group of five finalists: Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.
So, who will it be?
Prediction: Michael Fasusi to Oklahoma Sooners
Unsurprisingly, Fasusi has been a massive priority for Oklahoma in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and the battle seems to have boiled down to a three-team race between Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.
In the NIL era, it has been tough to beat out either Texas or Texas A&M for five-star recruits, so the task of crossing the finish line is somewhat daunting for an Oklahoma program that is viewed - industry-wide - as the team-to-beat heading into the home stretch.
But as the commitment draws near, it seems as though Oklahoma is poised to hang on to its lead.
The industry agrees, as 247Sports has all three predictions logged favoring the Sooners and On3 gives Oklahoma 62.6 percent chance of landing Fasusi.
In its in-depth scouting report, 247Sports compares Fasusi to former Oklahoma star Wanya Morris:
"Gifted O-lineman with true book-end tackle potential. Possesses excellent physical tools and promising athletic context in track and field and combine testing categories. Legitimately 6-foot-5 with long arms and a big reach. Wears mass well and owns space to add more bulk. Multi-sport athlete with 50+ shot put and 150+ discus prowess. Grew up playing soccer and is young for the 2025 cycle. Similarly explosive metrics in vertical and broad jump relative to OT projection. Shows foot quickness and agility to live on an island in pass protection. Nimbleness translates to movement ability in the run game. Flashes some punch power that should become more consistent with continued development. Improved phone-booth strength from sophomore to junior year. Length and athleticism help in recovery vs. twitchy edge speed, but will need to continue technical development to match P4-caliber foes at point of attack. Somewhat high-cut build and plays upright at times. Getting more comfortable as a convicted block-finishing presence, but can still unleash more mean streak. Entering senior year, looks like one of the nation's top 2025 offensive tackle prospects. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter with physical and athletic specs that suggest early-round NFL Draft upside."