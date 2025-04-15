Prediction: Washington Huskies closing in on Under Armour All-American quarterback commitment
DePaul Catholic (New Jersey) four-star prospect Derek Zammit is rated the nation's No. 21 quarterback in the class of 2026.
Down to a final four of Alabama, Mississippi State, Syracuse and Washington, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound signal-caller has clearly been close to a decision, but we now know "when."
Zammit has set a Saturday commitment date, and all signs point to a big cross-country commitment.
Prediction: Derek Zammit to Washington Huskies
Zammit, who played in the Under Armour All-American Game in January, was one of the most dynamic playmakers in the Northeast last fall.
He threw for 2,582 yards and 35 touchdowns with an additional 560 yards and six scores on the ground.
As for his recruitment, Zammit announced his top four in late March, and it almost immediately felt like a battle between Syracuse and Washington.
While the Huskies have been in hot pursuit of Newbury Park (California) top-100 prospect and bluechip quarterback Brady Smigiel for some time, Zammit is a great fit for the Huskies' offense and is ready to come off the board.
That effort may have fully solidified with an early April trip to Seattle.
It'll be fascinating to see what happens the rest of the way with Smigiel, but Washington will likely be very happy to add a player of Zammit's talent, who continues to see his stock rise.
Recently, Zammit has taken visits to Alabama, Ohio State and Washington.
But the Huskies have the clear edge in the days leading up to his commitment - and the recruiting industry agrees.
A bevy of predictions have come in favoring Washington on both 247Sports and On3.
Here's what 247 had to say about Zammit as a prospect:
"Gritty signal caller that lacks elite physical traits, but one that finds ways to get the job done with his ball placement, pocket mobility and sound decision-making. Captured a state title as a junior while coordinating a pro-style attack that frequently put him under center. Excels at working off play-action as he can hit his targets in stride and manipulate different coverages. Advanced internal clock allows him to sense pressure better than most his age and he’s quick-footed enough to escape his fair share of sacks. Has also shown the ability to change arm angles and throw around obstacles while on the move. Might not project as a high-volume passer at this stage, and will likely need a year or two to adjust to the speed of the collegiate game, but has some of what’s required to eventually win games at the Power Four level as he’s the type of quarterback that can limit mistakes and keep an offense on schedule while still creating unexpected opportunities."