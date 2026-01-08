Washington (WIAA) High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 127 games scheduled across Washington on Friday, January 9, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening include some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 1 Roosevelt hosts Bishop Blanchet and No. 10 Lake Washington hosts No. 12 Woodinville.
Washington High School Girls Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 9
With 18 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Washington high school girls basketball season rolls on.
WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 19 games scheduled in the WIAA 4A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by No. 12 Woodinville vs. No. 10 Lake Washington. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 4A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 18 games scheduled in the WIAA 3A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by No. 8 Bellevue traveling to Decatur. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 3A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 24 games scheduled in the WIAA 2A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by No. 24 Selah hosting No. 19 Ellensburg. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 27 games scheduled in the WIAA 1A classification on Friday, January 9, highlighted by Seattle Academy traveling to face Ballard. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1A High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 24 games scheduled in the WIAA 2B classification on Friday, January 9. The game of the night in Class 2B is No. 17 Deer Park vs East Valley. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 2B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 9
There are 21 games scheduled in the WIAA 1B classification on Friday, January 9. The first game, Providence Classical Christian vs. Lopez, starts at 4:00 p.m. You can follow every game on our WIAA Class 1B High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
