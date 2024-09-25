T'Andre Waverly very high on Notre Dame following visit
Kamiak (Washington) four-star tight end/athlete T'Andre Waverly is the top uncommitted prospect in the state of Washington.
The speedy 6-foot-4, 225-pound playmaker has accumulated 20 scholarship offers from some of the nation's top programs - Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Washington and others.
But it seems one school, in particular, has emerged as the likely team to beat.
"Right now, it's hard to say they are not at the top," Waverly admitted. "Their messaging has been consistent, which means a lot to me."
Overall, the visit was a success - with a quality gameday atmosphere and individual time to connect with the staff.
"The visit was great - atmosphere was exciting and the whole city loves the team," Waverly said. "Meeting with coach (Mike) Denbrock was great. He's a very straight-forward guy and was talking about expectations and how they wanna use me. Him being (offensive coordinator) stuck with me, because you don't see that often from a tight end coach. I feel it gives him more freedom to be creative with me."
Waverly is in no hurry to make a decision, though, and hopes to concentrate on a big senior campaign.
"Right now, my focus is on the season," he said. "I want to make sure I have the best year possible, then recruiting will work itself out."
Clearly, however, Notre Dame has emerged as a serious contender for Waverly.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"As a tight end, he's shown tremendous growth as a pass catcher and a route runner. In a run heavy offense, he's a plus blocker and does a good job sealing off the edge and allowing his backs space to get through and as he continues to develop as a receiver, should be a really good traditional tight end who can play in-line but also flex out and be a target in the passing game."