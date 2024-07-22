Tennessee Volunteers may soon flip key Oregon Ducks commitment: Report
The Oregon Ducks have a top-five recruiting class nationally and are within striking distance of finishing with the nation's No. 1 collection of talent.
But it will take some work - and several key additions without many subtractions.
According to On3, however, Oregon may be in a position to lose a key recruit very soon.
When Derby (Kansas) four-star tight end Da'Saahn Brame committed to the Ducks late last month, he was seen as a near-lock.
But there was some concern that the Tennessee Volunteers were lurking, and could be a long-term problem before Signing Day.
On3 now predicts that Brame will, in fact, make the flip to Tennessee.
A flip from Brame, the nation's No. 4 tight end, would represent the latest blow in Oregon's attempt to add a marquee player at the position.
While the Ducks have been red hot on the recruiting trail, the tight end position has been arguably the lone blemish this cycle.
Oregon missed out on Goodland (Kansas) five-star tight end Linkon Cure (Kansas State) and Oak Ridge (California) four-star tight end Kaleb Edwards (Alabama).
Tennessee has the nation's No. 10 recruiting class and has generated buzz as a program that is about to make a significant push.
That could begin by flipping Brame, an All-American candidate.