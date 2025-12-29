From Championships to Farewells, These 10 Moments Defined Oregon High School Sports in 2025
Records fell. Some stars suffered heartbreaking finishes, while others announced themselves to a statewide (and national) audience.
There were plenty of memorable moments that marked Oregon high school sports in 2025. Here are 10 headlines that will resonate beyond this year as we look back at the year that was.
10. Beaverton wide receiver breaks several state records
Senior Oliver Luebkert will head to Eastern Washington University in the fall and does so as the owner of several Oregon receiving records after helping the Beavers reach the Class 6A Columbia Cup. He became Oregon's all-time career leader in receiving yards and touchdowns while setting the mark for receptions in a season and tying the single-season touchdown record.
9. Sunset wins first state baseball title since 1994
The Apollos rode the left arm and bat of eventual first-round MLB pick Kruz Schoolcraft to the 6A championship game, and once there, it was junior righty Parker Raubuch who came up with a clutch performance on the mound before Schoolcraft closed out a 6-5 win over Grant in the final.
8. Newberg wrestling wins record 15th title; 4 join 4-timer club
The Tigers arrived at Memorial Coliseum with 15 blue trophies — but one came at the 2021 state tournament run by the Oregon Wrestling Association, meaning they were tied for the most OSAA titles (14) in state history. They erased that asterisk by edging rival West Linn for the 6A title on a weekend during which four more wrestlers became four-time state champions — Burns seniors Kale Cornell and Easton Kemper and La Pine’s Devon Kerr and Landyn Philpott.
7. Crater, South Albany play epic 5A girls basketball final
South Albany led 45-36 with six minutes remaining and appeared poised to add a first 5A state title to the volleyball championship it won in the fall — the school’s first team championship in any sport. However, led by Oregon State signee Taylor Young, the Comets reeled the RedHawks in, forcing overtime on Addi Dippel’s 3-pointer and outscoring South Albany 9-3 in the extra period for a 64-58 victory.
6. Two legendary football coaches head into retirement
Before the 2025 season, Jon Eagle made it known that it would be his last at West Linn, putting an end to a 34-year career that included a 276-75 record and four state championships (two at Camas, two with the Lions) following a 21-14 loss to Central Catholic in the Class 6A semifinals. A couple of days before that game, the state’s all-time winningest coach, Ken Potter of Jesuit, announced his retirement after 39 seasons during which he amassed a 368-92, four state titles and 25 Metro League championships.
5. Beaverton boys soccer wins first title in 40 years
The Beavers went 5-6-4 in 2022, the year before hiring Jason Carney to take over the program. After going 6-4-5 in his first season, he’s led the team to 32 wins over the past two years, with the biggest coming in November when Beaverton outlasted Grant 2-1 in a shootout to capture its first 6A championship since 1985.
4. Crater duo break multiple state distance records on track
Seniors Josiah Tostenson and Tayvon Kitchen were the latest standout runners to come through the Comets program, and by the end of the season, they’d toppled two-time Olympic medalist Galen Rupp’s state records. First, it was Kitchen who took down his 3,000-meter record en route to running the fastest 3,200 ever by a high schooler at the Jesuit Twilight Relays (he later bettered his 3K mark at the OSAA 5A state meet). Later in the spring, Tostenson broke Rupp’s record in the 1,500 at the Portland Track Festival.
3. Tualatin girls basketball topples Clackamas juggernaut for 6A title
The Cavaliers led 54-35 with 2½ minutes remaining in the third quarter, but after their superstar Jazzy Davidson suffered an ankle injury in the final half-minute of the period, the Timberwolves pounced, closing the game on a 28-4 run en route to a 63-58 victory — the first state title for a program that is poised to dominate for years to come.
2. Lake Oswego dominates in playoffs to win Class 6A football title
The Lakers lost in Week 7 to West Linn in a rematch of last year’s 6A Open championship. After that defeat, they went on a withering run to capture their first state title since 2018, outscoring their next six opponents 249-56 — including 166-42 in four playoff games — capped by a 35-6 demolition of Central Catholic in the title game.
1. Barlow boys basketball gives coach long-awaited first title
The chant “Win for TJ!” rang down from the Chiles Center rafters as the final seconds ticked off Barlow’s 61-55 victory over Jesuit in the 6A championship game. Bruins coach Tom Johnson had coached 42 seasons at Lebanon and the previous 39 at the Gresham school but had never won a state title prior to this emotional run. And while he mulled retirement, he chose to return and start again with an almost-entirely new cast of characters.