Which top 2025 players are uncommitted in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee?

Top uncommitted 2025 players in the South
With the Early Signing Period fast approaching, there is still some intrigue along the recruiting trail in the Southern region with high-profile players available. In states like Mississippi and Tennessee, most of the elite players have all verbally committed, but in Arkansas, Alabama, and Louisiana, there are still difference makers searching for their next level fit.
ALABAMA
RB – Anthony Rogers – 4-star – Carver (Montgomery)
Rogers set the world on fire during his freshman and sophomore seasons with Pike Road as an all-purpose back compiling 2,765 yards on the ground with 40 touchdowns. A junior season at IMG slowed the stat sheet but further proved he belonged on a national scale while in Bradenton.
A June 2023 commitment to Alabama, Rogers opened his process up again on Nov. 17 after taking an official to Ohio State.
OT – Carde “Smitty” Smith – 4-star – Williamson (Mobile)
Whoever gets “Smitty” is bringing on a road grader in the trenches. Smith can essentially pick his school and has committing to Auburn in April and then USC in August. In late October, Colorado brought the four-star in for an official. On Nov. 20, the Trojans lost Smith. This looks like another big recruiting win for Coach Prime in Boulder.
OT – Spencer Dowland – 3-star – Athens (Athens)
A target among SEC programs, Dowland is that player gifted with size (6-6, 290) and great upside. Auburn secured a verbal from the in-state prospect on Sept. 2, but the pairing split on Nov. 19. On Nov. 22, Dowland heads to Starkville for an official. Could be a nice pickup for Mississippi State.
ARKANSAS
RB – Daniel Anderson – 3-star – Bryant (Bryant)
Part of a powerhouse offense at Bryant, personnel should not rely on stats with Anderson, he is a player needed to be scouted. Anderson has the burst at the line of scrimmage that makes him special and has the power with balance to fight through initial contact. A north and south runner, Anderson takes the pigskin with a purpose.
A commitment to Notre Dame lasted just over a year until Oct. 3. Fresh on the market, Northwestern and Ole Miss have come into play. A true Power 4 talent that seems to be overlooked nationally.
WR – Dwayne White – 3-star – Prescott (Prescott)
Dwyane White is the proverbial diamond in the rough. White is big (6-4, 200), strong, and fast (4.49). If not THE most overlooked player in the 2025 class, certainly in the national conversation. Putting his team first, White slid into the backfield carrying the rock for the Curley Wolves much of his senior year. Teams have handed over 13 offers, but more should be pushing for his National Letter of Intent signature.
LOUISIANA
DL – Jahkeem Stewart – 5-star – Edna Karr (New Orleans)
A key part to LSU’s storied success has been keeping top players at home for college. The Tigers may be falling off with Stewart. USC welcomed Stewart on an official last weekend, and the Ducks get their turn before the Early Signing Period. Other schools in contention for the five-star includes Ohio State and Michigan.
DE – Joshua Lewis – 4-star – Dutchtown (Gonzales)
Missouri gained Lewis’ commitment in late April, and then lost it in early November. As of Nov. 17, Texas, Tulane, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, and Ole Miss were teams in the running for the former Mizzou commit. Tulane and Houston had Lewis’ attention over the summer; as of now, where Lewis goes is one of the more interesting recruiting stories in the South.
NOTEWORTHY MENTIONS
DL – Devon Oliver – 3-star – Parkway (Bossier City)
RB – D’Shaun Ford – 3-star – Opeiousas (Opeiousas)
TENNESSEE
ATH/WR – Cameron Sparks – 3-star – Baylor School (Chattanooga)
Sparks has made the recruiting rounds during his journey visiting Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee, Auburn, and Florida State. In February, Sparks announced his top six listing Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, and Tennessee. Down the stretch, the finalist appears to be the Volunteers and Bulldogs.
DB – Jay’len Mosley – 3-star – Jackson Christian (Jackson)
Projected as a collegiate safety by some, Mosley has made the case to college coaches to be utilized on offense. On Nov. 16, Mosley set the TSSAA state record with 59 career touchdowns. In stats posted through 10 games in 2024, Mosley hauled in 64 passes for 1,148 yards with 19 receiving scores. In June, Mosley listed Tennessee, Ole Miss, Louisville, Alabama, Mississippi State, and Purdue as his favorites. Arkansas brought the three-star to campus in mid-October and Louisville saw him last weekend.
