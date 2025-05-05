Washington Huskies land top in-state recruit Derek Colman-Brusa
The Washington Huskies have had their fair share of ups and downs with in-state recruiting over the years.
This year's NFL draft was a painful reminder of what could have been, as wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (Stellacoom; 2021), offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. (Rainier Beach; 2022) and J.T. Tuimoloau (Eastside Catholic; 2021) were all selected in the first 45 picks after playing college ball out-of-state.
But over the past two weeks, Washington has added a pair of massive local additions that could quickly turn the tide.
First, the Huskies flipped Oregon pledge Kodi Greene, a five-star offensive tackle who transferred to Mater Dei (California) but played his early high school ball at Eastside Catholic (Washington).
On Sunday, Washington bested Oregon (and others) for another top prospect, as Kennedy Catholic (Washington) four-star edge-rusher Derek Colman-Brusa announced his in-state pledge:
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman is the top player in the state of Washington and ranks No. 151 overall.
And for good reason.
As a junior, Colman-Brusa registered 68 tackles, 30 tackles-for-loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and three blocked point-after tries.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Has a chance to be the top overall player in the NW region for the ’26 class. Very productive sophomore season with 75 tackles, 19 for loss and 14 sacks. Wrestling background and finished 5th in the state at 215 pound weight division. Tape pops and he shows natural pass rush ability. Can play edge and inside and wins with quickness at the line- either with a blow by off the edge or little outside-in move. Super strong hands, can rag doll opposing linemen, changes direction and has some flexibility to him. He’s not just a straight line guy but shows balance and power and closes really well on the football. Naturally strong kid with a crazy motor. High major Power 4 prospect and NFL upside to him."
With his commitment, Colman-Brusa is set to join his brother, class of 2025 three-star offensive tackle Lowen Colman-Brusa, in Seattle for college.
Overall, Washington's 2026 recruiting class consists of 10 pledges and is ranked No. 17 nationally.
But after securing its top two pledges only recently, the Huskies appear to be on the upswing - and a big recruiting class could follow if they carry this momentum throughout the official visit season.