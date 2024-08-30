West Salem’s Evan Wusstig named Oregon’s top wide receiver: SBLive/SI preseason football awards
Wide receiver: Evan Wusstig, West Salem
Oregon has had a recent run of highly-coveted wide receivers - Central Catholic's Silas Starr (Stanford), Westview's Darrius Clemons (Michigan, Oregon State) and Lakeridge's Joey Olsen (USC).
While the current crop doesn't boast that level of recruiting talent, a few players are likely to put up big numbers.
West Salem's Evan Wusstig is a 6-foot, 180-pound athlete who could end up being first-team all-state on both sides of the ball as a junior - a remarkable feat should he accomplish it this fall.
As a sophomore, Wusstig was a dynamic offensive weapon who scored eight touchdowns and averaged more than 25 yards per reception.
But a big leap is likely on the horizon and big things are expected in his junior season.
This is a tough award to give out and requires a solid list of fellow contenders, including Central Catholic's Landon Kelsey and Zhaiel Smith, West Linn's Wyatt Smiley, Danny Wideman (hybrid role; Oregon baseball commit) and Silas Reynolds, Beaverton's Oliver Luebkert and Lake Oswego's Carson Schwindt.
Many of the above names are likely to not only share the "WR1" role with talented teammates, but are also likely to sit second half of regular season games due to blowouts.
