Final 2025 Rhode Island High School Football State Rankings (Nov. 25, 2025)
The 2025 Rhode Island high school football season has concluded.
Here are High School on SI’s final week of rankings out of the Ocean State:
1. Bishop Hendricken (7-3)
The Hawks captured their third-straight state title following a 13-3 win over La Salle Academy in the RIIL Division I championship game.
Previous rank: 1
2. Classical HS (11-0)
The top-seeded Purple beat Mt. Hope, 40-28, in the RIIL Division III final.
Previous rank: 3
3. Westerly (9-3)
The Bulldogs won 44-21 over South Kingstown in the RIIL Division II championship game.
Previous rank: 5
4. La Salle Academy (6-4)
The top-seeded Rams fell to Bishop Hendricken in the RIIL Division I championship game.
Previous rank: 2
5. Narragansett (9-2)
The Mariners defeated Davies Career & Tech, 21-8, in the RIIL Division IV title game.
Previous rank: 9
6. South Kingstown (9-3)
The second-seeded Rebels lost 44-21 to top-seeded Westerly in the RIIL Division I championship game.
Previous rank: 4
7. Mt. Hope (8-3)
The second-seeded Huskies fell to Classical in the RIIL Division III championship game.
Previous rank: 6
8. Davies Career & Tech (8-3)
The Patriots lost to Narragansett in the RIIL Division IV title game.
Previous rank: 10
9. North Kingstown (7-2)
Previous rank: 7
10. Cranston West (7-4)
Previous rank: 8
