Rhode Island High School Football State Rankings: Playoff Edition (Nov. 18, 2025)
Rhode Island high school football will soon enter the RIIL championship weekend.
High School on SI’s ninth week of rankings out of the Ocean State are here:
1. Bishop Hendricken (6-3)
The Hawks slipped past North Kingstown, 38-34, in the RIIL Division I semifinals. Hendricken faces top-seeded La Salle Academy in the title game on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
2. La Salle Academy (6-3)
The top-seeded Rams beat Cranston West, 28-14, in the RIIL Division I semifinals. La Salle goes up against Bishop Hendricken in the championship game.
Previous rank: 3
3. Classical HS (10-0)
The top-seeded Purple beat fourth-seeded Johnston, 42-7, in the RIIL Division III semifinals. Classical faces Mt. Hope in the championship game on Sunday.
Previous rank: 5
4. South Kingstown (9-2)
The second-seeded Rebels topped East Providence, 21-13, in the RIIL Division II semifinals. South Kingstown goes up against top-seeded Westerly in the title game on Sunday.
Previous rank: 6
5. Westerly (8-3)
The Bulldogs knocked off West Warwick, 34-6, in the RIIL Division II semifinals. The title game will be between Westerly and South Kingstown.
Previous rank: 7
6. Mt. Hope (8-2)
The second-seeded Huskies blanked East Greenwich, 34-0, in the RIIL Division III semifinals. Mt. Hope takes on Classical in the championship game.
Previous rank: 8
7. North Kingstown (7-2)
The second-seeded Skippers dropped a 38-34 decision to Bishop Hendricken in the RIIL Division I semifinals, ending their season.
Previous rank: 1
8. Cranston West (7-4)
The Falcons’ season came to an end following a loss to La Salle Academy in the RIIL Division I semifinal round.
Previous rank: 4
9. Narragansett (8-2)
The Mariners beat Scituate, 27-7, in the RIIL Division IV semifinals. Narragansett will face Davies Career & Tech in the title game on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
10. Davies Career & Tech (8-2)
The Patriots knocked off North Smithfield, 24-6, in the RIIL Division IV semifinals. Up next is Narragansett in the championship game.
Previous rank: None
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App