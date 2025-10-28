High School

Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025

No new teams, but the order has been shuffled in this week's rankings out of the Ocean State

Kevin L. Smith

Junior running back Nickolas Stafford (1) runs the ball for the North Kingstown football team.
Junior running back Nickolas Stafford (1) runs the ball for the North Kingstown football team. / David DelPoio/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhode Island high school football is close to finishing the 2025 regular season.

High School on SI’s sixth week of rankings out of the Ocean State are here:

1. North Kingstown (6-1)

The Skippers topped Barrington, 49-14. North Kingstown faces Cumberland on Thursday.

Previous rank: 1

2. Portsmouth (8-0)

The Patriots beat Chariho, 48-8. Portsmouth hosts Bishop Hendricken on Friday.

Previous rank: 2

3. La Salle Academy (5-2)

The Rams edged Barnstable, 42-36. La Salle hosts Cranston West on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

4. St. Raphael Academy (6-1)

The Saints escaped with a 14-7 victory over Cumberland. The team faces Barrington on Thursday.

Previous rank: 4

5. Bishop Hendricken (3-3)

The Hawks concluded a bye week and will now hit the road on Friday to face Portsmouth.

Previous rank: 5

6. Classical HS (7-0)

The Purple defeated Ponaganset, 35-15. Classical will face Johnston on Thursday.

Previous rank: 6

7. South Kingstown (6-2)

The Rebels rode to a 47-20 win over Tolman. South Kingstown hosts Lincoln on Thursday.

Previous rank: 8

8. Westerly (6-2)

The Bulldogs knocked off Burrillville, 35-7. Westerly hosts West Warwick on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

9. Ponaganset (6-1)

After the Chieftains fell to Classical HS, they will face Pilgrim on Thursday.

Previous rank: 7

10. Cranston West (4-3)

The Falcons have now won four in a row. Cranston West takes on La Salle Academy this Friday.

Previous rank: 10

