Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
Rhode Island high school football is close to finishing the 2025 regular season.
High School on SI’s sixth week of rankings out of the Ocean State are here:
1. North Kingstown (6-1)
The Skippers topped Barrington, 49-14. North Kingstown faces Cumberland on Thursday.
Previous rank: 1
2. Portsmouth (8-0)
The Patriots beat Chariho, 48-8. Portsmouth hosts Bishop Hendricken on Friday.
Previous rank: 2
3. La Salle Academy (5-2)
The Rams edged Barnstable, 42-36. La Salle hosts Cranston West on Friday.
Previous rank: 3
4. St. Raphael Academy (6-1)
The Saints escaped with a 14-7 victory over Cumberland. The team faces Barrington on Thursday.
Previous rank: 4
5. Bishop Hendricken (3-3)
The Hawks concluded a bye week and will now hit the road on Friday to face Portsmouth.
Previous rank: 5
6. Classical HS (7-0)
The Purple defeated Ponaganset, 35-15. Classical will face Johnston on Thursday.
Previous rank: 6
7. South Kingstown (6-2)
The Rebels rode to a 47-20 win over Tolman. South Kingstown hosts Lincoln on Thursday.
Previous rank: 8
8. Westerly (6-2)
The Bulldogs knocked off Burrillville, 35-7. Westerly hosts West Warwick on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
9. Ponaganset (6-1)
After the Chieftains fell to Classical HS, they will face Pilgrim on Thursday.
Previous rank: 7
10. Cranston West (4-3)
The Falcons have now won four in a row. Cranston West takes on La Salle Academy this Friday.
Previous rank: 10
