Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025
Rhode Island high school football is a few weeks into the season.
With that, High School on SI’s first top 10 state rankings of the 2025 campaign are here:
1. Bishop Hendricken (2-1)
The Hawks bounced back from a loss to Killingly on Sept. 12 by blanking Cumberland over the weekend. The squad hits the road on Saturday for a contest against Central Catholic (Mass.).
2. North Kingstown (2-1)
The Skippers squeezed past La Salle Academy for a 21-20 win on Saturday. North Kingstown hosts Westfield on Friday.
3. La Salle Academy (2-1)
The Rams will look to shake off a loss to North Kingstown with a home game against St. John’s Prep (Mass.) on Saturday.
4. St. Raphael Academy (3-0)
The Saints have two shutouts in their undefeated start to the season. St. Raphael hosts Cranston West on Thursday.
5. Portsmouth (3-0)
The Patriots shut out Cranston West, 27-0, on Friday. This weekend, they welcome Westfield to its home field.
6. Westerly (2-1)
The Bulldogs have recorded consecutive routs the last two weeks. Westerly faces Portsmouth on Friday.
7. Classical HS (3-0)
The Purple are keeping opponents in check as they start the season undefeated. Following a shutout win over North Providence, Classical goes up against Chariho on Thursday.
8. Barrington (2-1)
The Eagles slipped past Burrillville, 21-14, over the weekend. Now, Barrington takes on Central this weekend.
9. South Kingstown (2-1)
The Rebels topped Middletown, 38-6, on Friday. This weekend, South Kingstown faces Woonsocket.
10. Burrillville (2-1)
With the loss to Barrington in the rearview mirror, the Broncos will prepare for their matchup against Pilgrim on Friday.
