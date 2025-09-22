High School

Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Sept. 22, 2025

The first rankings of the 2025 campaign are out following a few weeks into the season

Kevin L. Smith

Bishop Hendricken quarterback Isaiah Brito (3) looks to throw a pass against Killingly on Sept. 12, 2025.
Bishop Hendricken quarterback Isaiah Brito (3) looks to throw a pass against Killingly on Sept. 12, 2025. / Jimmy Zanor/Norwich Bulletin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhode Island high school football is a few weeks into the season.

With that, High School on SI’s first top 10 state rankings of the 2025 campaign are here:

1. Bishop Hendricken (2-1)

The Hawks bounced back from a loss to Killingly on Sept. 12 by blanking Cumberland over the weekend. The squad hits the road on Saturday for a contest against Central Catholic (Mass.).

2. North Kingstown (2-1)

The Skippers squeezed past La Salle Academy for a 21-20 win on Saturday. North Kingstown hosts Westfield on Friday.

3. La Salle Academy (2-1)

The Rams will look to shake off a loss to North Kingstown with a home game against St. John’s Prep (Mass.) on Saturday.

4. St. Raphael Academy (3-0)

The Saints have two shutouts in their undefeated start to the season. St. Raphael hosts Cranston West on Thursday.

5. Portsmouth (3-0)

The Patriots shut out Cranston West, 27-0, on Friday. This weekend, they welcome Westfield to its home field.

6. Westerly (2-1)

The Bulldogs have recorded consecutive routs the last two weeks. Westerly faces Portsmouth on Friday.

7. Classical HS (3-0)

The Purple are keeping opponents in check as they start the season undefeated. Following a shutout win over North Providence, Classical goes up against Chariho on Thursday.

8. Barrington (2-1)

The Eagles slipped past Burrillville, 21-14, over the weekend. Now, Barrington takes on Central this weekend.

9. South Kingstown (2-1)

The Rebels topped Middletown, 38-6, on Friday. This weekend, South Kingstown faces Woonsocket.

10. Burrillville (2-1)

With the loss to Barrington in the rearview mirror, the Broncos will prepare for their matchup against Pilgrim on Friday.

