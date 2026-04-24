Rhode Island High School Hires Highly-Decorated Head Wrestling Coach

One of the top high school wrestling coaches in the northeast has been hired by The Wheeler School in Rhode Island.

The independent, coeducational college preparatory private school announced the hiring of Stephen Mineo to lead the wrestling program in a press release .

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Mineo to Wheeler,” said Sean Kelly, Director of Athletics at the school. “His experience is outstanding, but what truly stood out was his alignment with Wheeler’s student-centered approach.

“He understands that coaching, like teaching, is rooted in relationships, growth and the whole student. His ability to connect learning in the classroom with discipline on the mat will make for a seamless and meaningful experience for our student-athletes.”

Legendary Head Wrestling Coach Takes Over Infant Program

With just two years of active competition complete, The Wheeler School will look to add to the pair of individual state championships they won last year while becoming a powerhouse within the Eastern Independent League (EIL). and the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council (NEPSAC).

Mineo most recently served in that same position at Ponaganset High School, leading the team to four consecutive Rhode Island State team championships and four straight New England team titles on the mats.

Regarded as the most dominant wrestler to come out of Scotch Plains Fanwood High School, Mineo went 119-17 over his four-year career. In addition to his previously mentioned accolades, he was a two-time Top 5 finisher at the Beast of the East Tournament, a two-year team captain and six-time Team New Jersey member.

Stephen Mineo Had Incredible Prep Career Before Competing At NCAA Division I Level

A well-decorated amateur wrestler himself, Mineo was a three-time high school All-American, a USA Wrestling Fargo Freestyle All-American, a two-time New Jersey state placewinner and a four-time New Jersey Freestyle state champion before attending the University of Maryland to wrestle at the NCAA Division I level.

“I am thrilled to lead Wheeler Warrior Wrestling into a new chapter, and I look forward to developing a culture of competitiveness, creativity and inclusion for the student athletes,” Mineo said. “I plan to apply over 30 years of wrestling knowledge to heelp Wheeler wrestlers build the character, discipline and teamwork skills that will lead them to success both on and off the wrestling mat.

“I am looking forward to working with the team and helping each individual become the best version of themselves. I am grateful to have the opportunity to be part of something special in such a fantastic environment here at The Wheeler School, and I am proud to be a Warrior.”

The Wheeler School was originally founded in 1889 and has an enrollment of just under 900 students.