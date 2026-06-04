Plenty Of Shakeup In Latest Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings
The second edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union class softball rankings saw plenty of movement outside of the No. 1 positions.
All five top-ranked teams remained the same this week in Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), ADM (Class 4A), Williamsburg (Class 3A), Louisa-Muscatine (Class 2A) and Clarksville (Class 1A). Waukee Northwest also holds the top overall position in the High School On SI Softball State Rankings.
But outside of that, the Top 15 featured a lot of changes, including in Class 1A where West Monona jumped from unranked to the No. 2 position.
The Spartans earned wins over No. 15 (Class 4A) Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Class 5A’s North Scott, opening the season with seven consecutive victories. Juniors Georgia Jones and McKenna Baker have a combined 14 RBI and 18 hits on the season, with Baker already swiping 20 bases.
Logan-Magnolia made a similar move, going from outside of the Class 2A Top 15 to ranked third this week behind Louisa-Muscatine and West Lyon. The Panthers have won all eight games, highlighted by a 13-3 victory over Treynor, who was ranked 11th.
Host Of Other Newcomers Enter Iowa High School Softball Rankings
Several other teams have entered the Top 15 this week in their respective class. In Class 5A, Dowling Catholic and Dubuque Hempstead replaced Iowa City High and Indianola, as Class 4A now includes both Ballard and Sioux City Bishop Heelan.
Dropping out of the Class 4A Top 15 was Waverly-Shell Rock and Grinnell.
In Class 3A, Mid-Prairie and Clear Lake joined the rankings, taking the place of Algona and Central Lee. Along with Logan-Magnolia, Interstate 35, Grand View Christian, Missouri Valley and Iowa City Regina are all now ranked.
Remsen St. Mary’s moved into the Class 1A Top 15 along with West Monona.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball class-by-class rankings.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- Pleasant Valley
- West Des Moines Valley
- Southeast Polk
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Linn-Mar
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Muscatine
- Bettendorf
- Ottumwa
- Dowling Catholic
- Johnston
- Dubuque Hempstead
- Cedar Falls
Dropped out: Iowa City High (14); Indianola (15).
Class 4A
- ADM
- Carlisle
- Fort Dodge
- Western Dubuque
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- North Scott
- Norwalk
- North Polk
- Pella
- Gilbert
- Winterset
- Solon
- Ballard
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Dropped out: Waverly-Shell Rock (13); Grinnell (14).
Class 3A
- Williamsburg
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Albia
- Mount Vernon
- Van Meter
- West Liberty
- West Delaware
- PCM
- Davenport Assumption
- Center Point-Urbana
- Osage
- Atlantic
- Des Moines Christian
- Mid-Prairie
- Clear Lake
Dropped out: Algona (10); Central Lee (15).
Class 2A
- Louisa-Muscatine
- West Lyon
- Logan-Magnolia
- Wapsie Valley
- East Marshall
- Durant
- Riverside
- Pleasantville
- West Marshall
- Lisbon
- Interstate 35
- Grand View Christian
- Missouri Valley
- Iowa City Regina
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
Dropped out: Jesup (5); Treynor (11); Ogden (14); Cascade (15).
Class 1A
- Clarksville
- West Monona
- Mason City Newman
- Exira-EHK/Audubon
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Fort Dodge St. Edmond
- Newell-Fonda
- Highland
- Martensdale-St. Marys
- Southeast Warren
- North Linn
- Collins-Maxwell
- Wayne
- North Union
- Remsen St. Mary’s
Dropped out: Don Bosco (14); Kee (15).
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker