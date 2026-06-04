Plenty Of Shakeup In Latest Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings

The second edition of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union class softball rankings saw plenty of movement outside of the No. 1 positions.

All five top-ranked teams remained the same this week in Waukee Northwest (Class 5A), ADM (Class 4A), Williamsburg (Class 3A), Louisa-Muscatine (Class 2A) and Clarksville (Class 1A). Waukee Northwest also holds the top overall position in the High School On SI Softball State Rankings .

But outside of that, the Top 15 featured a lot of changes, including in Class 1A where West Monona jumped from unranked to the No. 2 position.

The Spartans earned wins over No. 15 (Class 4A) Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Class 5A’s North Scott, opening the season with seven consecutive victories. Juniors Georgia Jones and McKenna Baker have a combined 14 RBI and 18 hits on the season, with Baker already swiping 20 bases.

Logan-Magnolia made a similar move, going from outside of the Class 2A Top 15 to ranked third this week behind Louisa-Muscatine and West Lyon. The Panthers have won all eight games, highlighted by a 13-3 victory over Treynor, who was ranked 11th.

Host Of Other Newcomers Enter Iowa High School Softball Rankings

Several other teams have entered the Top 15 this week in their respective class. In Class 5A, Dowling Catholic and Dubuque Hempstead replaced Iowa City High and Indianola, as Class 4A now includes both Ballard and Sioux City Bishop Heelan.

Dropping out of the Class 4A Top 15 was Waverly-Shell Rock and Grinnell.

In Class 3A, Mid-Prairie and Clear Lake joined the rankings, taking the place of Algona and Central Lee. Along with Logan-Magnolia, Interstate 35, Grand View Christian, Missouri Valley and Iowa City Regina are all now ranked.

Remsen St. Mary’s moved into the Class 1A Top 15 along with West Monona.

Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball class-by-class rankings.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Softball Rankings

Class 5A

Waukee Northwest Ankeny Centennial Pleasant Valley West Des Moines Valley Southeast Polk Dallas Center-Grimes Linn-Mar Cedar Rapids Kennedy Muscatine Bettendorf Ottumwa Dowling Catholic Johnston Dubuque Hempstead Cedar Falls

Dropped out: Iowa City High (14); Indianola (15).

Class 4A

ADM Carlisle Fort Dodge Western Dubuque Clear Creek-Amana Cedar Rapids Xavier North Scott Norwalk North Polk Pella Gilbert Winterset Solon Ballard Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Dropped out: Waverly-Shell Rock (13); Grinnell (14).

Class 3A

Williamsburg Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Albia Mount Vernon Van Meter West Liberty West Delaware PCM Davenport Assumption Center Point-Urbana Osage Atlantic Des Moines Christian Mid-Prairie Clear Lake

Dropped out: Algona (10); Central Lee (15).

Class 2A

Louisa-Muscatine West Lyon Logan-Magnolia Wapsie Valley East Marshall Durant Riverside Pleasantville West Marshall Lisbon Interstate 35 Grand View Christian Missouri Valley Iowa City Regina Sumner-Fredericksburg

Dropped out: Jesup (5); Treynor (11); Ogden (14); Cascade (15).

Class 1A

Clarksville West Monona Mason City Newman Exira-EHK/Audubon Edgewood-Colesburg Fort Dodge St. Edmond Newell-Fonda Highland Martensdale-St. Marys Southeast Warren North Linn Collins-Maxwell Wayne North Union Remsen St. Mary’s

Dropped out: Don Bosco (14); Kee (15).