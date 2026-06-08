Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - June 8, 2026

While many of the premier softball states have already wrapped up play, several others continue to push towards the finish line.

Lake Creek out of Montgomery, Texas continues to sit in the driver’s seat for the High School On SI national softball championship , as the Lions concluded their season as Class 5A Division II state champions.

South Warren of Bowling Green, Kentucky is still competing, as they remain alive in the Worth/Kentucky High School Athletic Association Softball State Tournament.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - June 8, 2026

1. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 40-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 1

Lake Creek secured gold, claiming the UIL Class 5A Division II Texas High School Softball State Championship, knocking off a game Brewer squad in the final, 6-5. Sara Wiggins earned the win inside the circle, helping her own cause with three RBI. The victory gave the Lions their fourth state championship in program history.

2. South Warren (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Record: 42-0

Previous rank: No. 2

The Spartans have advanced through the Worth/Kentucky High School Athletic Association Softball State Tournament with ease, reaching the quarterfinals after besting Oldham County, 12-0.

3. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 41-4 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 3

The Eagles locked up the Class 5A, Division I UIL Texas Softball Championships title in dominating fashion, run-ruling Aledo in the finals, 11-0 in five innings. They finished the year on a five-game win streak, allowing a total of 46 runs in 45 games played.

4. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 46-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 4

Behind a 6-0 victory over Plainview, the Makos capped off another championship run, winning the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A State Softball Championship. The lone loss Orange Beach suffered came to South Warren in out-of-state competition. They allowed just two total runs in the postseason.

5. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 37-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 5

The Cavaliers clinched a sixth consecutive Louisiana High School Athlet Association Division III Select State Championship when they defeated Parkview Baptist for the title.

6. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 40-5 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 6

The Tigers claimed the Class 6A, Division II UIL Texas Softball Championship with a 7-2 victory over Forney, ending the season on a 22-game win streak. They allowed a total of just 56 runs on the year in 45 games played.

7. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 31-0

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cougars have reached the Division IV Ohio High School Athletic Association Softball State Championships finals after taking out Field, 5-3. They now await Licking Valley for the title.

8. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 24-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 8

The Panthers finished off the season with a lengthy win streak, besting Bishop Manogue, 4-0, in the finals of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament. The lone loss on the year came to Arbor View, 4-3, back in late March, as they would avenge that defeat three times over.

9. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 33-0 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 9

Perfection and gold for the War Eagles, as they won the Class 4A South Carolina High School League Softball State Championship with a sweep over A.C. Flora, 7-1 and 11-1.

10. Weddington (Matthews, North Carolina)

Record: 27-0 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 11

A dominating 5-0 victory over D.H. Conley in the finals of the Class 7A North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Softball Championship gave the Warriors the title and an undefeated season.

11. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 28-3 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 13

The Cougars were stunned by JSerra Catholic, 2-0, in the CIF Southern Section Softball Championships after putting together a 22-game win streak that included a 2-1 victory over JSerra Catholic.

12. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 46-3-2 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 15

The season came to an end for the Warriors with a surprising pair of losses to Hewitt-Trussville in the Class 7A Alabama High School Athletic Association Softball Playoffs championship round. Thompson suffered 11-0 and 2-1 losses.

13. Coral Springs Charter (Coral Springs, Florida)

Record: 23-4 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 16

The Panthers, led by eighth-grader Alyson Vincze and junior Courtney Wahlbrink, took care of Eustis to claim the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 3A title, 6-3. Coral Springs Charter finished the year winning five in a row and allowing just 30 total runs in 27 games.

14. Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, California)

Record: 30-3

Previous rank: No. 17

More dominating wins have resulted in Mater Dei Catholic reaching the finals of the CIF SoCal Softball Championships Division I Tournament against La Habra in a meeting of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the bracket.

15. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 33-3 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 18

The Cardinals were stunned in the semifinal round of the UIL Texas Softball Championships by Aledo, ending any hopes of a showdown vs. Barbers Hill.

16. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 35-6-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 10

The Panthers were unable to bring home the UIL Texas Class 6A Division I Softball Championship, falling to Pearland in the finals, 6-3.

17. Chariho (Wood River Junction, Rhode Island)

Record: 23-1

Previous rank: No. 12

The Chargers stayed alive with a win-or-go-home victory in the Division I Rhode Island Softball Championships with a rematch vs. La Salle Academy for the title.

18. Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Record: 36-2 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 14

The RedHawks were knocked from the winner’s bracket of the Class 4A Illinois High School Association Softball State Tournament by Lincoln-Way East in a classic, 2-1, ending their hopes of winning a state title.

19. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 27-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 19

The Bruins were defeated by Vanden in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs, 4-3, suffering their first loss of the year.

20. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, California)

Record: 24-8 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 20

The Lions knocked off Norco in a thriller, 2-0. They have, however, already announced plans to opt out of the upcoming CIF-State SoCal Regional playoffs. Several California schools are doing the same because travel ball begins at the same time.

21. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 26-3 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 21

A tough 10-8 loss to Bartow ended the season for Doral Academy in the Class 6A Florida High School Athletic Association Softball State Championships semifinal round.

22. Destiny Christian Academy (Sacramento, California)

Record: 30-0

Previous rank: No. 22

A narrow 4-3 victory over Saint Francis earned the Lions a spot in the finals of the CIF NorCal Softball Championships.

23. Hernando (Hernando, Mississippi)

Record: 32-5 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 23

With a thrilling series win over Ocean Springs, the Tigers end the year as the Mississippi High School Athletic Association Class 7A state champions. They earned 10-4 and 9-7 victories, falling in the middle game, 4-2.

24. Summerville (Summerville, South Carolina)

Record: 30-1 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 24

The Green Wave finished off the season in convincing fashion, capturing the Class 5A, D-1 South Carolina High School League Softball State Championship with a sweep of James F. Byrnes in the finals.

25. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 33-5 (Season Complete)

Previous rank: No. 25

Katy was too much for Kingwood in the UIL Texas softball playoffs, as they had the season come to an end following a 6-2 loss in eight innings and 4-0 setback.

Dropped out: None.