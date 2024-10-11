Rhode Island (RIIL) high school football scores, live updates (10/11/2024)
The 2024 Rhode Island high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state, including a big matchup with Westerly hosting Central tonight (October 11th).
Follow SBLive Rhode Island throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
You can follow all of the RIIL football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Rhode Island High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Rhode Island high school football action on Friday night:
RHODE ISLAND RIIL FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
2024 RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
RIIL Division 1 | RIIL Division 2 | RIIL Division 3 | RIIL Division 4
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Rhode Island high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
Rhode Island high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports