High School

Rhode Island (RIIL) high school football scores, live updates (10/11/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Rhode Island high school football scores from Week 6 of the 2024 season

Andy Villamarzo

Bedford Bulldogs/Facebook

The 2024 Rhode Island high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state, including a big matchup with Westerly hosting Central tonight (October 11th).

Follow SBLive Rhode Island throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

You can follow all of the RIIL football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Rhode Island High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Rhode Island high school football action on Friday night:

RHODE ISLAND RIIL FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

2024 RHODE ISLAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

RIIL Division 1RIIL Division 2 RIIL Division 3 RIIL Division 4

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Rhode Island high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

Rhode Island high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Rhode Island