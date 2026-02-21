Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 20, 2026
There are 38 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, February 20, including games featuring some of Michigan's top teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Detroit High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of the top teams in the state as Robichaud travels to take on Thurston at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Clarenceville faces off against Lutheran.
All game times and matchups:
Monroe vs. Jefferson — 6:00 PM
Marlette vs. North Huron — 6:00 PM
Redford Union vs. Annapolis — 6:00 PM
Osborn vs. Melvindale ABT — 7:00 PM
Taylor Prep vs. Grosse Ile — 7:00 PM
North Farmington vs. University Prep Science & Math — 7:00 PM
Lakeview vs. University Liggett — 7:00 PM
Notre Dame Prep vs. Port Huron Northern — 7:00 PM
Oak Park vs. Royal Oak — 7:00 PM
Divine Child vs. Lake Shore — 7:00 PM
Erie-Mason vs. Flat Rock — 7:00 PM
Perry vs. Durand — 7:00 PM
University Prep Art & Design vs. Hamtramck — 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights vs. Parkway Christian — 7:00 PM
Melvindale vs. Garden City — 7:00 PM
Mott vs. Fraser — 7:00 PM
Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Stoney Creek — 7:00 PM
Robichaud vs. Thurston — 7:00 PM
Lincoln Park vs. Trenton — 7:00 PM
Clintondale vs. Mt. Clemens — 7:00 PM
Edsel Ford vs. St. Mary Catholic Central — 7:00 PM
Clarenceville vs. Lutheran — 7:00 PM
Dexter vs. Chelsea — 7:00 PM
Cabrini vs. Milan — 7:00 PM
Pioneer vs. Dearborn — 7:00 PM
Utica Ford vs. De La Salle Collegiate — 7:00 PM
Crestwood vs. Romulus — 7:00 PM
West Bloomfield vs. Ferndale — 7:00 PM
Roosevelt vs. Woodhaven — 7:00 PM
Anderson vs. Allen Park — 7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lakes vs. Michigan Lutheran — 7:30 PM
Richmond vs. Imlay City — 7:30 PM
Livingston Christian vs. Whitmore Lake — 7:30 PM
Yale vs. Croswell-Lexington — 7:30 PM
Cass City vs. Reese — 7:30 PM
Warren Woods-Tower vs. Lutheran Northwest — 7:30 PM
North Branch vs. Armada — 7:30 PM
Almont vs. Algonac — 7:30 PM
