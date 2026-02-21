High School

Detroit Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 20, 2026

Get Detroit area schedules and scores as the 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, February 20

Robin Erickson

Crosswell-Lexington hosts Yale on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Crosswell-Lexington hosts Yale on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. / Brenden Welper/Times Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 38 games scheduled across the Detroit metro area on Friday, February 20, including games featuring some of Michigan's top teams. You can follow every game live on our Detroit Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Detroit High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 20, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of the top teams in the state as Robichaud travels to take on Thurston at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Clarenceville faces off against Lutheran.

All game times and matchups:

Monroe vs. Jefferson — 6:00 PM

Marlette vs. North Huron — 6:00 PM

Redford Union vs. Annapolis — 6:00 PM

Osborn vs. Melvindale ABT — 7:00 PM

Taylor Prep vs. Grosse Ile — 7:00 PM

North Farmington vs. University Prep Science & Math — 7:00 PM

Lakeview vs. University Liggett — 7:00 PM

Notre Dame Prep vs. Port Huron Northern — 7:00 PM

Oak Park vs. Royal Oak — 7:00 PM

Divine Child vs. Lake Shore — 7:00 PM

Erie-Mason vs. Flat Rock — 7:00 PM

Perry vs. Durand — 7:00 PM

University Prep Art & Design vs. Hamtramck — 7:00 PM

Sterling Heights vs. Parkway Christian — 7:00 PM

Melvindale vs. Garden City — 7:00 PM

Mott vs. Fraser — 7:00 PM

Sterling Heights Stevenson vs. Stoney Creek — 7:00 PM

Robichaud vs. Thurston — 7:00 PM

Lincoln Park vs. Trenton — 7:00 PM

Clintondale vs. Mt. Clemens — 7:00 PM

Edsel Ford vs. St. Mary Catholic Central — 7:00 PM

Clarenceville vs. Lutheran — 7:00 PM

Dexter vs. Chelsea — 7:00 PM

Cabrini vs. Milan — 7:00 PM

Pioneer vs. Dearborn — 7:00 PM

Utica Ford vs. De La Salle Collegiate — 7:00 PM

Crestwood vs. Romulus — 7:00 PM

West Bloomfield vs. Ferndale — 7:00 PM

Roosevelt vs. Woodhaven — 7:00 PM

Anderson vs. Allen Park — 7:00 PM

Our Lady of the Lakes vs. Michigan Lutheran — 7:30 PM

Richmond vs. Imlay City — 7:30 PM

Livingston Christian vs. Whitmore Lake — 7:30 PM

Yale vs. Croswell-Lexington — 7:30 PM

Cass City vs. Reese — 7:30 PM

Warren Woods-Tower vs. Lutheran Northwest — 7:30 PM

North Branch vs. Armada — 7:30 PM

Almont vs. Algonac — 7:30 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Michigan