New England high school sports continue to produce Disvision I talent. Players throughout the region work to earn opportunities at the collegiate and professional levels.

It doesn't stop there, though. Rhode Island's Jalen Moseley, of La Salle Academy, continues to make a name for himself on the football field and has already received 13 Division I offers before the start of his senior season.

For Moseley, it's been a long time coming. It wasn't just recently that he realized he was a special player.

Believing in Himself Early

"I realized I was a Division I athlete after my freshman year. I’ve always believed in myself, and my family and friends believed in me too," Moseley said when asked about when he recognized that being from Rhode Island wouldn't stop him from becoming great.

While it was great for Moseley to have family and friends around him to help him achieve his goal, only he could decide his fate. In his junior season with the Rams, Moseley stood out as an anomaly on the field. He played both wide receiver and defensive back, and totaled more than 400 receiving yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Moseley is a 6-foot-1 athlete, who received his latest offer from Rhode Island.

Work Behind the Success

While you may watch Moseley and assume he was gifted his talents, that is not the case. Moseley spent countless hours on and off the field working towards a goal.

"The sacrifices I’ve had to make required a lot of commitment, discipline, and work ethic," Moseley said. "The biggest thing is remembering to keep working no matter what and continuing to believe in yourself."

That simple philosophy has carried Moseley a long way. He is listed to have a 4.41-second 40-yard dash and an official 10.6-second 100-meter sprint time. He makes sure to utilize these features in any way he can.

A Playmaker on Both Sides of the Ball

Moseley brings an attitude often associated with winners, and although he knows his speed is a positive tool, he's still looking to get better.

"One part of my game that I’m proud of is my speed and the God-given talent to make athletic plays. At the same time, there’s still a lot I need to work on because I know I can get much better in many different areas," Moseley said.

While he is still looking to improve, he knows how talented he is. Moseley is willing to do what it takes to impact the game the best he can.

"As a wide receiver and defensive back, it doesn’t really matter to me where I play. I just want to have a role and contribute to the team at the highest level possible," Moseley said.

Focused on Team Success

Although he already holds numerous scholarship offers, Moseley is looking to take a different route. He is gearing up for this upcoming season with the Rams and knows he has the talent around him to succeed.

"This senior year at La Salle is going to be electric. It’s definitely a blessing to be surrounded by such an amazing group of people," Moseley said. "We have a lot of talented new and returning players, including Sam Perry, Elijah Anderson, Kobe Downing, Jabari Jackson, Brendan Cardoso, and Mike DiRocco. I’m excited to see what we can do together."

With 13 Division I offers already in hand and another season ahead, Moseley is proving that elite football talent can emerge from anywhere in New England — including Rhode Island.