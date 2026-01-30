Seattle Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 58 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 30, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 30, 2026
Friday Harbor vs Mount Vernon Christian — 3:30 p.m.
Vashon Island vs Seattle Christian — 5:00 p.m.
Sultan vs Wenatchee — 5:00 p.m.
La Conner vs Coupeville — 5:15 p.m.
Overlake vs Cedar Park Christian — 5:15 p.m.
Sequim vs Port Angeles — 5:15 p.m.
Chief Sealth vs Ingraham — 5:30 p.m.
Tahoma vs Auburn — 5:30 p.m.
Quincy vs East Valley — 5:30 p.m.
Davis vs Eastmont — 5:30 p.m.
Black Hills vs Tumwater — 5:30 p.m.
Granite Falls vs Bush — 5:30 p.m.
Tenino vs Hoquiam — 5:30 p.m.
Burlington-Edison vs Sedro-Woolley — 5:40 p.m.
Manson vs Okanogan — 6:00 p.m.
Ballard vs Rainier Beach — 6:00 p.m.
Enumclaw vs Jefferson — 6:00 p.m.
Franklin Pierce vs Foss — 6:00 p.m.
Washington vs Clover Park — 6:00 p.m.
Cascade vs Tonasket — 6:00 p.m.
Chelan vs Bridgeport — 6:00 p.m.
North Beach vs Forks — 6:00 p.m.
Liberty Bell vs Lake Roosevelt — 6:00 p.m.
Kamiak vs Mariner — 6:30 p.m.
Glacier Peak vs Jackson — 6:30 p.m.
Stanwood vs Snohomish — 6:30 p.m.
Lynnwood vs Shorewood — 6:30 p.m.
Monroe vs Marysville Getchell — 6:30 p.m.
Marysville-Pilchuck vs Everett — 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland vs Franklin — 7:00 p.m.
Roosevelt vs Lakeside — 7:00 p.m.
Eastside Catholic vs Bishop Blanchet — 7:00 p.m.
Fife vs Orting — 7:00 p.m.
Garfield vs Lincoln — 7:00 p.m.
Seattle Prep vs West Seattle — 7:00 p.m.
Auburn Riverside vs Kentridge — 7:00 p.m.
Federal Way vs Kentlake — 7:00 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic vs Kentwood — 7:00 p.m.
Decatur vs Auburn Mountainview — 7:00 p.m.
Eatonville vs Steilacoom — 7:00 p.m.
WF West vs Aberdeen — 7:00 p.m.
Shelton vs Centralia — 7:00 p.m.
Charles Wright vs Klahowya — 7:00 p.m.
Cascade vs Lake Stevens — 7:00 p.m.
River Ridge vs Peninsula — 7:00 p.m.
North Thurston vs Capital — 7:00 p.m.
Gig Harbor vs Bellarmine Prep — 7:00 p.m.
North Kitsap vs North Mason — 7:00 p.m.
Kingston vs Bainbridge — 7:00 p.m.
Bellevue Christian vs East Jefferson — 7:00 p.m.
Bremerton vs Olympic — 7:00 p.m.
Squalicum vs Nooksack Valley — 7:15 p.m.
Meridian vs Mount Vernon — 7:15 p.m.
Silas vs Central Kitsap — 7:15 p.m.
King's vs Shorecrest — 7:15 p.m.
Mount Tahoma vs Lincoln — 7:30 p.m.
Timberline vs Lakes — 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Rainier vs Stadium — 8:00 p.m.
