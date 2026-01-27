Seattle Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 27, 2026
There are 52 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Tuesday, January 27, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 27, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 21 White River takes on Decatur and No. 14 Edmonds-Woodway hosts Shorecrest.
Granite Falls vs Northwest — 4:30 p.m.
Concrete vs Friday Harbor — 5:30 p.m.
Klahowya vs Life Christian Academy — 5:30 p.m.
Ellensburg vs Quincy — 5:30 p.m.
Cascade Christian vs Vashon Island — 5:30 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Omak — 5:45 p.m.
Bridgeport vs Cascade — 5:45 p.m.
Cashmere vs Naches Valley — 5:45 p.m.
Okanogan vs Chelan — 5:45 p.m.
Jefferson vs Todd Beamer — 6:00 p.m.
Steilacoom vs Foss — 6:00 p.m.
Manson vs Liberty Bell — 6:00 p.m.
Coupeville vs Mount Vernon Christian — 6:00 p.m.
Orcas Island vs La Conner — 6:00 p.m.
Taholah vs Ocosta — 6:00 p.m.
North Mason vs Kingston — 6:00 p.m.
Montesano vs Hoquiam — 6:00 p.m.
Cedar Park Christian vs Nooksack Valley — 6:15 p.m.
Meadowdale vs Lynnwood — 6:30 p.m.
Shorewood vs Mountlake Terrace — 6:30 p.m.
Elma vs Tenino — 6:45 p.m.
Auburn Mountainview vs Federal Way — 7:00 p.m.
White River vs Decatur — 7:00 p.m.
Mossyrock vs Adna — 7:00 p.m.
Rainier vs Napavine — 7:00 p.m.
Yelm vs Spanaway Lake — 7:00 p.m.
Sumner vs South Kitsap — 7:00 p.m.
Rogers vs Curtis — 7:00 p.m.
Puyallup vs Emerald Ridge — 7:00 p.m.
Bethel vs Bonney Lake — 7:00 p.m.
Graham-Kapowsin vs Olympia — 7:00 p.m.
Toledo vs Winlock — 7:00 p.m.
Eatonville vs Washington — 7:00 p.m.
Orting vs Franklin Pierce — 7:00 p.m.
Centralia vs Tumwater — 7:00 p.m.
Aberdeen vs Shelton — 7:00 p.m.
WF West vs Black Hills — 7:00 p.m.
Sultan vs South Whidbey — 7:00 p.m.
Clover Park vs Fife — 7:00 p.m.
North Kitsap vs Port Angeles — 7:00 p.m.
Olympic vs Sequim — 7:00 p.m.
Onalaska vs Morton/White Pass — 7:00 p.m.
Bainbridge vs Bremerton — 7:00 p.m.
Shorecrest vs Edmonds-Woodway — 7:15 p.m.
Blaine vs Lakewood — 7:15 p.m.
Lake Stevens vs Mariner — 7:15 p.m.
Kamiak vs Glacier Peak — 7:15 p.m.
Meridian vs Ferndale — 7:15 p.m.
Snohomish vs Monroe — 7:15 p.m.
Jackson vs Arlington — 7:15 p.m.
Bellingham vs Squalicum — 7:15 p.m.
Holy Names Academy vs Nathan Hale — 7:30 p.m.
