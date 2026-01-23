Seattle Area High School Girls Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 63 games scheduled across the Spokane metro area on Friday, January 23, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Girls Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Girls Basketball Schedule - January 23, 2026
Orcas Island vs Coupeville — 4:00 p.m.
Friday Harbor vs Lopez — 4:30 p.m.
Bethel vs Yelm — 5:15 p.m.
Foss vs Eatonville — 5:15 p.m.
Cle Elum-Roslyn vs Napavine — 5:30 p.m.
Ocosta vs Mary M. Knight — 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln vs West Seattle — 5:30 p.m.
Lakeside vs Garfield — 5:30 p.m.
Eastmont vs Eisenhower — 5:30 p.m.
Olympia vs Bonney Lake — 5:30 p.m.
Spanaway Lake vs Graham-Kapowsin — 5:30 p.m.
Lake Washington vs Redmond — 5:30 p.m.
Ephrata vs Quincy — 5:30 p.m.
Woodinville vs Juanita — 5:40 p.m.
College Place vs Cashmere — 5:45 p.m.
Omak vs Manson — 6:00 p.m.
Hazen vs Skyline — 6:00 p.m.
North Beach vs Ilwaco — 6:00 p.m.
Lake Roosevelt vs Tonasket — 6:00 p.m.
Davis vs Wenatchee — 6:00 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace vs Meadowdale — 6:30 p.m.
Highline vs Lindbergh — 6:30 p.m.
Arlington vs Kamiak — 6:30 p.m.
Lynnwood vs Archbishop Murphy — 6:30 p.m.
Cedarcrest vs Foster — 6:30 p.m.
North Creek vs Issaquah — 6:30 p.m.
Inglemoor vs Sammamish — 6:30 p.m.
Everett vs Monroe — 6:30 p.m.
Mariner vs Cascade — 6:30 p.m.
Stanwood vs Marysville Getchell — 6:30 p.m.
Snohomish vs Marysville-Pilchuck — 6:30 p.m.
Bear Creek vs South Whidbey — 6:45 p.m.
Franklin Pierce vs Clover Park — 7:00 p.m.
Chief Sealth vs Franklin — 7:00 p.m.
Todd Beamer vs Kentlake — 7:00 p.m.
Ingraham vs Ballard — 7:00 p.m.
Stadium vs Kentwood — 7:00 p.m.
Roosevelt vs Eastside Catholic — 7:00 p.m.
Bishop Blanchet vs Seattle Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Auburn Riverside vs Mt. Rainier — 7:00 p.m.
Kentridge vs Auburn — 7:00 p.m.
Tahoma vs Kennedy Catholic — 7:00 p.m.
Nathan Hale vs Seattle Academy — 7:00 p.m.
Curtis vs South Kitsap — 7:00 p.m.
Emerald Ridge vs Rogers — 7:00 p.m.
Sumner vs Puyallup — 7:00 p.m.
Orting vs Steilacoom — 7:00 p.m.
Cedar Park Christian vs Eastside Prep — 7:00 p.m.
Washington vs Fife — 7:00 p.m.
Interlake vs Eastlake — 7:00 p.m.
Glacier Peak vs Lake Stevens — 7:00 p.m.
Bremerton vs North Mason — 7:00 p.m.
Kingston vs North Kitsap — 7:00 p.m.
Sequim vs Bainbridge — 7:00 p.m.
Port Angeles vs Olympic — 7:00 p.m.
Oak Harbor vs Mount Baker — 7:15 p.m.
Lynden Christian vs Nooksack Valley — 7:15 p.m.
Anacortes vs Squalicum — 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson vs Rainier Beach — 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland vs Holy Names Academy — 7:30 p.m.
La Conner vs Darrington — 7:30 p.m.
Evergreen vs Tyee — 7:30 p.m.
Mercer Island vs Newport - Bellevue — 8:30 p.m.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your
favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new
photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.