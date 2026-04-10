Pennsylvania High School Softball Team Suffers 1st Loss in Nearly 3 Years
The Neshannock high school softball team in Pennsylvania had gone more than 1,000 days without a loss.
The team’s success has resulted in a WPIAL-record 57 wins in a row, a couple of undefeated seasons and PIAA state titles.
On Thursday, Shenango handed the Lancers a 6-5 loss, something Neshannock hadn’t seen in nearly three years.
The last time that the Lancers suffered a loss was in 2023 when they fell to Everett in the PIAA semifinals on June 12, 2023.
Between 2022 and this year, Neshannock has compiled an impressive 109-2 record. In that span, the Lancers have captured three PIAA Class 2A crowns and established themselves as a powerhouse.
In 2022, Neshannock went 28-0 to secure the Class 2A state title. After going 24-1 and falling short of a second straight state championship run, the Lancers finished with a 26-0 record and a state title in each of the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.
In Thursday’s game, Emma Herb was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs batted in for the Wildcats. Addison Downing tripled and knocked in a run.
For the Lancers, Brenna Frengel had two hits and an RBI, while Gianna Paglia doubled and drove in a run.
Neshannock (5-1) faces Laurel on Friday at 5 p.m. Shenango (10-1) goes up against Riverside on Monday at 4 p.m.
Sign Up for High School on SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.Follow KevLSmittie