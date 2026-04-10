The Neshannock high school softball team in Pennsylvania had gone more than 1,000 days without a loss.

The team’s success has resulted in a WPIAL-record 57 wins in a row, a couple of undefeated seasons and PIAA state titles.

On Thursday, Shenango handed the Lancers a 6-5 loss, something Neshannock hadn’t seen in nearly three years.

The last time that the Lancers suffered a loss was in 2023 when they fell to Everett in the PIAA semifinals on June 12, 2023.

Between 2022 and this year, Neshannock has compiled an impressive 109-2 record. In that span, the Lancers have captured three PIAA Class 2A crowns and established themselves as a powerhouse.

In 2022, Neshannock went 28-0 to secure the Class 2A state title. After going 24-1 and falling short of a second straight state championship run, the Lancers finished with a 26-0 record and a state title in each of the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

In Thursday’s game, Emma Herb was 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs batted in for the Wildcats. Addison Downing tripled and knocked in a run.

For the Lancers, Brenna Frengel had two hits and an RBI, while Gianna Paglia doubled and drove in a run.

Neshannock (5-1) faces Laurel on Friday at 5 p.m. Shenango (10-1) goes up against Riverside on Monday at 4 p.m.

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