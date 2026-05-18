Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (5/18/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for May 11-17. Voting closes on Sunday, May 24 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Taimane Amisone, sr., Kapolei (Hawaii) flag football

Amisone completed 37 of 44 passes for 464 yards and eight touchdowns as Kapolei captured the Division II state title with a 77-19 rout of Maryknoll.

2. Cambell Christensen, jr., Davis (Utah) softball

Christensen went 4 for 4 with two homers and five RBIs in an 18-5 victory over Farmington.

3. Cassie Conforti, jr., Johnson (New Jersey) softball

Conforti, a Fairfield commit, struck out 13 and went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run in a 3-1 victory over Randolph.

4. Alexis Fahey, sr., Forest Lake (Minnesota) track

Fahey won the discus (162 feet, 9 inches) and shot put (36-8) competitions at the Cambridge-Isanti quad meet. The senior’s discus mark ranks eighth in the U.S. this season.

5. Eden Francis, sr., Capital (Idaho) track

Francis captured individual gold medals in the 100-meter hurdles (14.67 seconds), javelin (125-9) and long jump (18-11) while running a leg on Capital’s 4X100 team that set a new state meet record with a time of 46.53 at the 6A state championships.

6. Abby Herren, sr., Centerburg (Ohio) softball

Herren, a Miami (Ohio) signee, set a new Ohio single-season home runs record by belting her 24th of the spring in a 9-5 victory over Loudonville.

7. Gabrielle Hill, jr., Spotswood (New Jersey) softball

Hill hit for the cycle in a 15-2 win over Iselin Kennedy, going 5 for 5 with nine RBIs. She also collected her 100th career hit in the game.

8. Kylee Hill, jr., Burlington (Iowa) track

Hill set a new personal record in the shot put with a toss of 52-5.5 at the 3A District 5 State Qualifying Meet. She is closing in on the Iowa state record held by Paulette Mitchell, who threw 53-03.5 in 1993.

9. Sanyah Keeton, sr., Duncanville (Texas) track

Keeton won athlete of the meet at the Class 6A state championships with silver medals in the 100 (11.20) and 4X100 relay and a first-place finish in the 200 at 22.74. The senior’s 200 time ranks third in all conditions nationally this spring.

10. Annie Keith, jr., Robinson (Florida) flag football

Keith completed 42 of 48 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-34 Class 2A title game win over Northwestern (Miami). It was Robinson’s 10th straight flag football championship.

11. Ava Knutson, so., Sauk Rapids (Minnesota) softball

Knutson threw a perfect game with 16 strikeouts in a 6-0 victory over Willmar.

12. McKenna Lay, sr., Pacific (Missouri) track

Lay broke her own school record in the javelin with a winning toss of 166-1 at the Class 4 District 5 meet, the second-best mark in the country this year. The Missouri signee also won the shot put (38-0.25).

13. Finley Montgomery, sr., Denton Guyer (Texas) softball

Montgomery, a Notre Dame signee, threw a 13-strikeout no-hitter in a 1-0 victory over Trophy Club Byron Nelson.

14. Lily Pierrot, sr., Lancaster (Texas) track

Pierrot helped Lancaster capture the program’s first Class 6A state title by winning the 100 with a wind-aided time of 11.14, the fifth-fastest all-conditions time nationally this season. The senior also ran legs on Lancaster’s winning 4X100 and 4X200 relay teams.

15. Camryn Regier, jr., Bethany (Oklahoma) soccer

Regier, a Creighton commit, netted a hat trick in a 4-2 Class 4A state title game victory over Oklahoma Christian School. Bethany also won last year’s state title.

16. Ausaundra Roberto, so., Mayfield (New Mexico) softball

Roberto belted three homers—including a leadoff bomb—as Mayfield set a new single-season state record with 98 home runs en route to a 20-2 victory over Las Cruces in the Class 5A state championship game.

17. Carley Trinidad, jr., Jay County (Indiana) softball

Trinidad whirled a 20-strikeout no-hitter in a 5-0 win over Heritage.

18. Emma Wombles, jr., Pittsfield (Illinois) softball

Wombles struck out 16 and didn’t surrender a hit in a 2-0 shutout of Liberty.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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