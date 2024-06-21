Vote: Who was the best performer at the 2024 Ohio (OHSAA) softball state tournament?
AKRON, Ohio - From May 30 - June 1, the Ohio High School Athletic Association held the annual softball state championship tournament at Firestone Stadium, with 12 games being played across four divisions.
Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, Liberty Union and Strasburg-Franklin all took home state titles.
Now it your chance to vote for what player had the best individual performance over the three days.
(Note: These performances are only from the games played in Akron during the state semifinals and championship games. It does not include the sectional, district or regional games. Players are listed alphabetically).
Voting will close Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 pm ET
Haeden Brunty, Liberty Union
Went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs in a 6-1 win over Oak Harbor in the Division III state semifinals.
Carsyn Cassady, Watkins Memorial
The Michigan State commit tossed a two-hit shutout with nine Ks in a 2-0 win over Anthony Wayne in the Division I state semifinals.
Bella Claxon, South Webster
In an 11-4 loss to South Range in the Division III state semifinals, she had a pair of RBI doubles and drove in three runs.
Ella Gilkerson, Strasburg
Had a double and a three-run homer as the Tigers defeated Minster 10-1 in the Division IV state semifinals.
Mikaela Hoskins, Minster
Had a pair of hits and drove in the only run for the Wildcats in a 10-1 loss to Strasburg-Franklin in the Division IV state semifinals.
Maddy Hufford, Viena Mathews
Had three hits, including a triple, and drove in a run in a 5-3 loss to Monroeville in the Division IV state semifinals.
Emilyn Kanet, Liberty Union
Hit a three-run single to give the Lady Lions a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning of the Division III state championship game against South Range. Liberty Union went on to win 5-3.
Morgan Lalonde, Oak Harbor
Had a pair of hits, including a double, and the only RBI for the Rockets in a 6-1 loss to Liberty Union in the Division III state semifinals.
Kat Meyers, Anthony Wayne
The Michigan commit allowed just two runs on three hits and struck out 10 while working around seven walks in a 2-0 loss to Watkins Memorial in the Division I semifinals.
Caylee Ortiz, Canfield
In a 3-0 win over Kenton Ridge in the Division II semifinals, she had a homer and an RBI single. In a 4-0 win over Bryan in the state championship game, she hit a three-run double in the bottom of the first inning.
Giada Pauline, South Range
In an 11-4 win over South Webster in the Division III state semifinals, she went 3-for-4 with a team-high four RBIs.
Abbi Poths, Monroeville
The junior shortstop went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, including the game-winning homer in the top of the seventh inning in a 5-3 win over Viena Mathews in the Division IV state semifinals.
Ayla Ray, Austintown-Fitch
For the second straight season, the Youngstown State recruit hit what turned out the be a game-winning home run in the Division I state championship game. This year, it was a first inning homer in a 4-0 win over Watkins Memorial. She also made a perfect relay throw to cut down a runner at third in the first inning and a running catch on a popup down the left field line. In a 10-0 win over Fairfield in the state semifinals, had a two-run ground rule double.
Miley Reifenschneider, Strasburg
Hit a three-run homer and drove in five runs in a 10-0 win over Monroeville in the Division IV state championship. She also went 3-for-3 in a 10-1 win over Minster in the semifinals.
Suzie Shultz, Liberty Union
Tossed a six-hitter with 11 Ks and two walks in a 6-1 win over Oak Harbor in the Division III state semifinals. She also had a pair of doubles and two RBIs.
Amelia Spidell, Strasburg
Struck out 12 hitters while holding Minster to just one run on seven hits in a 10-1 win in the Division IV state semifinals. In the state championship game against Monroeville, she tossed a three-hitter with nine Ks in a five-inning 10-0 win.
Thea Staten, Bryan
The sophomore threw a two-hitter with 11 Ks as Bryan defeated Logan Elm 2-1 in the Division II semifinals. In a 4-0 loss to Canfield in the state championship game, she allowed just four hits in six innings, and only two after the first inning.
Malena Toth, Canfield
Threw a one-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Kenton Ridge in the Division II semifinals. The University at Buffalo recruit was perfect through six innings and lost the perfect game on a leadoff single in the seventh. She followed that up with a two-hit shutout in the state championship game, striking out 10 as the Cardinals defeated Bryan 4-0.
Sydnie Watts, Austintown-Fitch
The junior tossed a five-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts and also hit a three-run homer as the Falcons defeated Fairfield 10-0 in the Division I state semifinals. In a 4-0 win over Watkins Memorial in the state championship game, the Georgia Tech commit tossed a two-hit shutout with 10 Ks and made a great defensive play with the bases loaded, fielding a ball that hit the knob of the Watkins’ batter and making the play at first to end the inning. She also hit a majestic homer to left field to make it 2-0 in the second inning.
Jordyn Wycuff, Watkins Memorial
In a 2-0 win over Anthony Wayne in the Division I state semifinals, she had the only three hits of the game for the Warriors, including an RBI double.
-- Ryan Isley | ryan@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveoh