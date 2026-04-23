2026 Texas (UIL) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Apr. 23
Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs
The 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs begin on April 23rd with the opening Bi-District Round across all classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school softball playoffs.
The 2026 UIL state championship games will begin on May 28th.
2026 Texas High School Softball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 1 & 2 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 1A Region 3 & 4 Softball Championships
2026 Texas High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 1 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 2A Division 2 Softball Championships
2026 Texas High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 1 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 3A Division 2 Softball Championships
2026 Texas High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 1 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 4A Division 2 Softball Championships
2026 Texas High School Softball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 1 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 5A Division 2 Softball Championships
2026 Texas High School Softball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 23, 2026
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 1 Softball Championships
2026 UIL Texas 6A Division 2 Softball Championships
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SPENCER SWAIM
Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.