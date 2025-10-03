South Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (SCHSL) — Friday October 3, 2025
There are 107 games scheduled across South Carolina on Friday, October 3, including 22 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our South Carolina Football Scoreboard.
The slate on Friday is highlighted by matchups featuring teams in our South Carolina top 25 rankings as No. 2 South Pointe is traveling to No. 19 Camden as well as No. 20 Stratford is hosting No. 24 Berkeley.
South Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
With 22 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 6 on Friday, October 3.
SCHSL Class AAAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
Class AAAAA has 26 games on Friday, October 3 being highlighted by No. 1 Irmo hosting Lexington.
View full Class AAAAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AAAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
Class AAAA has 19 games on the schedule for Friday, October 3 being highlighted by a top-25 match up as No. 2 South Pointe takes on No. 19 Camden.
View full Class AAAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AAA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
Class AAA has 16 games scheduled on Friday, October 3 with the marquee match up of the night being No. 8 Newberry vs Silver Bluff.
View full Class AAA scoreboard
SCHSL Class AA West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 18 Class AA high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 3, 2025. The game of the night is Eau Claire vs Chester.
SCHSL Class A West High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 16 Class A high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, Ridgeland/Hardeeville vs Denmark-Olar, starts at 7:00 PM.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here