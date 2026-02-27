‘Castaways’ Make History, North Augusta Stuns Gray and Byrnes Rolls on Roadin SCHSL State Basketball Playoffs
Prior to the start of the South Carolina Class 2A playoffs, American Leadership Academy head coach Tyson Bouknight discussed his team’s proverbial ‘chip’.
ALA Features a Senior-Dominated Squad
The 14-player roster has 13 seniors, most of whom transferred from neighboring schools. In the 3-year-old Lexington County school, they found a more welcoming environment for their basketball talents.
Nobody believed in us.- ALA guard Justin Richburg
Last Monday, the Patriots repaid Bouknight’s confidence in them by advancing to the Upper State final for the first time. The 80-56 rout of Clinton at Lakeside Middle School (a facility with the seating capacity required by the S.C. High School League for a third-round game) was the program’s 10th straight win and 20th victory of the season.
This is a complete reversal from last year’s 7-18 campaign. For Bouknight, the performance was a personification of his team’s identity.
“Since Christmas, they’ve come together,” Bouknight said. “It was hard to gel at first because they come from different places. They came from different schools.
“So, they just work hard together. Every day at practice, we don’t have to tell them what to do. They just do it. So, I’m just really proud of them and I can’t ask too much more of them from what they’ve done so far.”
Transfer Justin Richburg Leads the Way
Leading the “Castaways” was Gray Collegiate transfer Justin Richburg. The team’s leading scorer hit four, 3-pointers in helping the Patriots build a 37-17 halftime advantage.
He finished with 25 points and gave quick praise to his head coach.
“Coach Tyson took a chance with me and made it happen,” Richberg said. “I guarantee you nobody believed in us. Since making the playoffs, we’re getting our respect.”
Three decades after winning a state title at Lexington as a player, Bouknight is a victory away from returning to the championship as a head coach. ALA faces High Point at 7 p.m. Friday at Mid-Carolina High School.
I came in here to get the win.- J.F. Byrnes point guard Colt Fowler
North Augusta Turns the Tables on Gray Collegiate
Gray Collegiate Academy looked like a heavy favorite entering Tuesday’s Class 4A third-round matchup with North Augusta.
The War Eagles were riding a 20-game winning streak and were 10-0 at home. They also swept the season series with their Region 5-4A rival and were motivated from last year’s overtime playoff loss to the Yellow Jackets.
North Augusta turned the tables on Gray Collegiate Academy. It took a halftime lead, then extended it to eight points and held off a late War Eagle rally for the 67-59 win.
This gave North Augusta the playoff ‘sweep’ over Gray Collegiate with the girls’ team winning Monday at home. Both teams will play in Florence for the Class 4A Lower State final Friday at 3:30 p.m. (girls vs. South Florence) and 5 p.m. (boys versus Bluffton).
Colt Fowler Helps Byrnes Hand Dutch Forks Its First Home Loss
Dutch Fork was also undefeated at home entering Tuesday’s matchup with J.F. Byrnes. This caught the attention of All-State point guard and S.C. Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year Colt Fowler.
He used it along with last year’s second-round loss to Blythewood after losing in the state finals to Lexington the year before as fuel for motivation. Fowler proceeded to score 34 points, 17 in each half, to lead the Rebels to a 71-51 win.
“I just wanted to get my team a win, being the leader that I am and get us to move on,” Fowler said. “I’ve been here before. I’ve been on each side of it. Last year, we lost in the second round (to Blythewood). Definitely, it was a hurt in my stomach.
“This whole off-season, I’ve been putting in work. I was going to come in here and I heard they were 10-0 at home. (Didn’t) mean nothing to me. But I came in here to get that win.”
J.F. Byrnes’ comfort level in a hostile environment showed in the contest. While the Rebels played free-spirited basketball and fed off Fowler’s confidence and passing, Dutch Fork converted just one 3-pointer and were 12-14 from the free-throw line.
Head coach Layne Fowler credited his team’s effort and attention to detail on the defensive end in challenging shot opportunities.
“We were connected,” he said. “We were probably fortunate they missed some outside shots they had made this year. You’ve got two All-State players (Samajee Govan and Justus Bell). You’ve got guys that play their role for Coach (Bret) Jones, but I thought we were connected.”
Playing in what the Fowlers called the “hardest” South Carolina high school boys basketball region in 2-5A also prepared the Rebels for their road matchup.
3-peat Still in Reach for Blazers
Dorman looked to set up a third meeting in the Upper State final with Region 2-5A rival J.F. Byrnes. Like the Rebels, the Cavaliers had to win in hostile territory.
The fourth all-time meeting had a first-half slugfest between the two teams who have combined for 11 state titles since 2017. A tip-in by R.J. Davis gave the Blazers a 38-37 halftime advantage.
After the Cavaliers used a 7-0 run to open the second half to take the lead, Ridge View responded with a 12-0 run of its own to go up 50-47 entering the fourth quarter.
Providing a spark off the bench was 3-point specialist Christopher Horton. The reserve guard connected on five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points.
“When you come to Ridge View, you always are going to be ready,” Ridge View head coach Joshua Staley said. “A lot of guys don’t come to Ridge View because they say it is too many guys and too stacked. But if you come to Ridge View, bust your tail, wait your turn, you are going to be ready. That is how it is because you have to compete every day.”
Junior guard D.J. Wylie took over in the fourth quarter for the Blazers. He scored 11 of his 14 points in the final period, second only to Talen Staley’s team-high 17 points.
Ridge View’s defense also slowed down Dorman’s Jaden Johnson. He finished with 21 points, but was held to just two points in the second half.
The Blazers outscored Dorman 24-18 in the fourth quarter. They will face J.F. Byrnes at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Rock Hill High School.
SCHSL Boys Basketball 3rd-Round State Playoff Scores
Phillip Simmons 62, Central 60
Fox Creek 70, Loris 66
Westwood 70, St. James 67
Christ Church Episcopal 54, Chapman 50
Mountain View Prep 49, St. Joseph’s Catholic 30
Goose Creek 71, Irmo 66
Greenville 85, Nation Ford 46
Mullins 82, Hampton County 71
W.J. Keenan 52, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 43
American Leadership Academy 80, Clinton 56
Riverside 64, Fort Mill 45
High Point Academy 55, Andrew Jackson 46
Ridge View 74, Dorman 65
J.F. Byrnes 71, Dutch Fork 51
Cane Bay 50, West Ashley 49
C.A. Johnson 75, Abbeville 68
Bluffton 49, Wilson 41
South Pointe 61, Westside 59
Horse Creek Academy 50, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 47
Bethune-Bowman 55, Charleston Art and Science 53
North Augusta 67, Gray Collegiate Academy 59
Carvers Bay 67, Latta 58
Lancaster 71, Daniel 67
Ashley Ridge 56, James Island 53