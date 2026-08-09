Blythewood Believes Playoff Breakthrough Can Fuel Bigger Run in 2026

Blythewood's 2025 record doesn't tell the full story.

The Bengals endured growing pains with a first-year starting quarterback and one of South Carolina's toughest region schedules before finding their stride late in the season. Now, after ending last fall with a playoff victory and returning a talented core on both sides of the ball, Blythewood believes it is positioned to contend for a Region 5-5A championship in 2026.

Blythewood went just 1-5 in Region 5-4A and finished the regular season on a four-game losing streak before traveling to Clover for the opening round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs.

Late-Season Growth

Quarterback Jayden Veasey delivered his best performance of the season in that playoff opener, accounting for 321 total yards and three touchdowns in a 42-23 victory over Clover. Although Blythewood's season ended the following week against Dorman, the Bengals carried valuable momentum into the offseason.

While Blythewood lost the following week to Dorman to end a 4-8 campaign, the team entered the offseason with added confidence and a renewed perspective.

“This year is way different than last year,” linebacker Dillon Hutcherson said. “Our faith is way different. We’re focused on different things. More than just a football team, we’re better at being devoted to Christ.”

Stronger in the Trenches

Seeing players like junior running back Landyn Strong “fall in love with the process” in devoting themselves to the weight room progression and competing in a downsized Region 5-5A gives head coach James Martin optimism for the upcoming season.

The revamped region has one newcomer in Gray Collegiate Academy. In Sumter, Ridge View and Spring Valley, the Bengals have familiar rivals with whom they know what to expect.

“We know what our region is going to be like, so we’re excited about the region,” Martin said. “We only have five teams, so work is kind of cut out when it comes to your region placements. But we feel like that we’re in a good position to make a strong run in the region.”

With tackles Reed Paolucci, a U.S. Army commit, and Ryan Keitt getting stronger and providing effective blocking upfront, their development should provide a boost for an offense that returns several explosive playmakers.

“We’ve been in the weight room trying to get big and strong,” Paolucci said. “The whole offensive line has been working to get stronger.”

Strong returns after rushing for 964 yards and eight touchdowns, while Veasey has experienced targets in Dolan Nelson and Tay'Shawn Johnson along with promising sophomores Ayden Glenn and Kasen Holloway.

Defense Leads the Way

Defensively, Blythewood is stocked with college talent. Western Carolina commit Dillon Hutcherson returns after leading the team in sacks, while linebacker Chris Long, defensive end Joshua Reaves and strong safety Amari Fisher each hold multiple Division I offers.

Blythewood returns to the Rock Hill region to open the season Aug. 21 against Catawba Ridge.

“I think our first win in the playoffs against Clover was a great game and I think the boys really loved that feeling of winning a game that big,” Paolucci said. “After we lost the second round, we’re looking to come back and it should be awesome.”

With a veteran quarterback, one of the state's top young running backs, an experienced offensive line and a defense loaded with college prospects, the Bengals believe last season's playoff breakthrough was only the beginning as they enter a new-look Region 5-5A.

2026 SCHEDULE

AUG. 21 – at Catawba Ridge

AUG. 28 – RICHLAND NORTHEAST

SEPT. 4 – at Westwood

SEPT. 11 – WOODMONT

SEPT. 18 – at Laurens

SEPT. 25 – LEXINGTON

OCT. 2 – at Sumter

OCT. 9 – Bye

OCT. 16 – at Gray Collegiate Academy

OCT. 23 – SPRING VALLEY

OCT. 30 – RIDGE VIEW