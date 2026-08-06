After Two Straight State Final Losses, Irmo Believes This Is Its Championship Year

Irmo has spent the past two Decembers walking away from a South Carolina state championship football game without the trophy it wanted. As the Yellow Jackets return to Class 4A in 2026, a talented senior class believes its third opportunity can finally produce a different ending.

Having settled on a college choice, Irmo defensive lineman Jaiden Bryant is focused fully upon completing a final high school goal.

One Final Championship Push

“Our goal is to get this championship, get a ring and get it over with,” he said.

Bryant, a Miami commit, is one of four Irmo seniors who have announced college commitments. They are part of a senior class that has played in the past two Class 5A Division II championship games.

After falling to Northwestern in consecutive Class 5A Division II championship games, Irmo hopes its return to Class 4A, for the first time since 2023, produces the breakthrough that has remained just out of reach.

Christmas came early for Irmo. Irmo head football coach Aaron Brand

Running back Tai Phillips | si.com

A Reshaped Offense

Another change is on the offensive side of the football. Wide receivers Corey and Maleek Miller transferred to nearby rival Dutch Fork, the four-time defending Class 5A champion.

The elder brother Maleek accounted for 1,200 total yards of offense last season. Corey also showed signs of becoming a significant contributor during his freshman season.

While most coaches would lament their departure, Irmo head coach Aaron Brand has taken the opposite approach. He believes this Yellow Jackets team, which has gone 37-5 over the past three seasons, is more disciplined and ready to take the next step.

“We lost some playmaking abilities; our locker room got tremendously better,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that are on the same page and it really helps. It makes you feel great about coming to work every day and excited about the players we get to coach.”

Helping offset those departures is Cape Fear transfer Tai Phillips, whose arrival Brand described as “Christmas came early for Irmo.”

An Alabama commit, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound tailback rushed for 919 yards in just seven games in Fayetteville, N.C. This included a 302-yard, six-TD performance against Terry Sanford.

The sky's the limit. Irmo head coach Aaron Brand

Irmo quarterback Britton Davis with the carry against Lexington | GoFlashwin.com

Britton Davis Takes Control

Add the improved play at slot receiver of Jay Eady, the revelation of Westwood transfer Ryan Lawton at tight end and University of South Carolina commit Nate Carson leading the offensive line and those weapons should give new starting quarterback Britton Davis plenty of support.

The left-hander saw limited action behind Dre’Von Dopson last season. He did make an impression in last year’s loss to Dutch Fork by leading two fourth-quarter scoring drives.

According to Davis, his focus is making sure he gets the football to players like Eady, wide receiver Ethan Singletary, Lawton and Phillips. His head coach believes he has as much natural talent as his predecessors which includes former All-State quarterback and son A.J. Brand.

“He’s got one of the best arms I’ve ever been able to coach and if we can simplify for Britt and let him play without doing a whole, whole heck of a lot of thinking, sky’s the limit for that guy,” Brand said. “He’s got a Division I arm. He’s got Division I qualities and characteristics and he’ll be one of the next ones to come out of here.”

Defense Remains the Foundation

Irmo’s defense should remain one of its greatest strengths, with returning sack leader Bryant and senior Tyrone Jennings up front and Appalachian State commit Jamar Grissett back after leading the team in interceptions.

“We’re focused on the future,” Grissett said. “We’re not too much worried about the past. We’re trying to get a ring.”

Rock Hill Adds Heat to the Opener

Irmo will look to begin another home winning streak after Dutch Fork snapped the Yellow Jackets’ 26-game run at W.C. Hawkins Stadium last season.

The opener has already generated plenty of preseason banter between the programs. Brand recently responded to what he described as Rock Hill “popping off all summer.”

"We understand they have a really good football team,” Brand said. “They've won the transfer portal this summer and we look forward to knocking them off their little sandbox."

Bearcats’ head coach Leon Boulware responded with a standalone picture:

Leon Boulware on X