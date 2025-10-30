High School

Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025

Get Columbia Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolls into Week 10 on October 30-31

Brady Twombly

Dutch Fork vs. Summerville football 2024
Dutch Fork vs. Summerville football 2024 / Jermaine Taylor

There are 41 games scheduled for Thursday, October 30, to Friday, October 31 in the Columbia Metro, including six games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is the only game featuring two top-five teams as No. 1 Irmo travels to No. 4 Dutch Fork on Friday night at 7:30 PM.

Columbia High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025

There are three Columbia high school football games in South Carolina on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The first game, Brookland-Cayce vs Airport, starts at 4:30 PM.

American Leadership Academy vs Pelion

Brrokland-Cayce vs Airport

Palmetto Christian Academy vs Cross

Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 38 Columbia high school football games in South Carolina on Friday, October 31, 2025. Highlighted by Dutch Fork vs Irmo at 7:30 PM.

Andrew Jackson vs Buford

Baptist Hill vs Cross

Batesburg-Leesville vs Saluda

Ben Lippen vs Victory Christian

Blythewood vs Ridge View

Branchville vs St. John's

Calhoun Academy vs Clarendon Hall

Calhoun County vs Wagener-Salley

Calhoun Falls Charter vs Whitmire

Camden vs Flora

Camden Military vs Northside Christian Academy

Central vs North Central

Chapin vs White Knoll

Columbia vs Fairfield Central

Crestwood vs Lakewood

Dorchester Academy vs Williamsburg Academy

Dutch Fork vs Irmo

East Clarendon vs Marion

Eau Claire vs Mid-Carolina

Edisto vs Lake Marion

First Baptist School vs Wilson Hall

Gilbert vs Gray Collegiate Academy

Great Falls vs McBee

Hartsville vs South Florence

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Ridge Spring-Monetta

Johnson vs Lee Central

Lamar vs Lewisville

Manning vs Lake City

Military Magnet Academy vs Scott's Branch

Newberry vs Swansea

Ninety Six vs Strom Thurmond

Northwood Academy vs Heathwood Hall Episcopal

Oceanside Collegiate Academy vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Orangeburg Prep vs Thomas Sumter Academy

Richland Northeast vs South Pointe

River Bluff vs Lexington

Spring Valley vs West Florence

Sumter vs Westwood

