Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Columbia Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 3 of the 2025 season on September 5

Brady Twombly

Dutch Fork and Summerville are once again Top 5 powers in South Carolina high school football in 2025.
There are 46 games scheduled for Friday, September 5 in the Columbia Metro, including seven games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 1 Dutch Fork hosts Ridge View as well as No. 25 Hartsville hosting No. 11 Camden.

Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

Abbeville vs Batesburg-Leesville

Airport vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Andrew Jackson vs Indian Land

Battery Creek vs Keenan

Ben Lippen vs Wilson Hall

Bethune-Bowman vs Woodland

Blackville-Hilda vs Ninety Six

Blythewood vs Fort Mill

Brookland-Cayce vs White Knoll

Calhoun Academy vs Thomas Sumter Academy

Calhoun County vs Edisto

Camden vs Hartsville

Cathedral Academy vs Cross

Central vs Lamar

Chapin vs Spring Valley

Chesterfield vs Lee Central

Clarendon Hall vs Williamsburg Academy

Clinton vs Newberry

Colleton County vs Lower Richland

Columbia vs North Central

Crestwood vs Kingstree

Darlington vs Lugoff-Elgin

David W. Butler vs Irmo

Dorchester Academy vs Hilton Head Prep

Dreher vs Lakewood

Dutch Fork vs Ridge View

East Clarendon vs Hardeeville

Eau Claire vs Greenwood Christian

Fairfield Central vs Johnson

Flora vs Southside Christian

Florence Christian vs Heathwood Hall Episcopal

Gray Collegiate Academy vs Marlboro County

Great Falls vs Allendale-Fairfax

Hartsville vs Camden

Hemingway vs Scott's Branch

Lake City vs May River

Lake Marion vs Manning

Laurence Manning Academy vs Northwood Academy

Lexington vs Midland Valley

Mid-Carolina vs Whitmire

Myrtle Beach vs Sumter

Nation Ford vs River Bluff

Newberry vs Clinton

Richland Northeast vs Westwood

Swansea vs Wagener-Salley

