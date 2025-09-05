Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 46 games scheduled for Friday, September 5 in the Columbia Metro, including seven games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 1 Dutch Fork hosts Ridge View as well as No. 25 Hartsville hosting No. 11 Camden.
Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
Abbeville vs Batesburg-Leesville
Airport vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson
American Leadership Academy vs Branchville
Andrew Jackson vs Indian Land
Battery Creek vs Keenan
Ben Lippen vs Wilson Hall
Bethune-Bowman vs Woodland
Blackville-Hilda vs Ninety Six
Blythewood vs Fort Mill
Brookland-Cayce vs White Knoll
Calhoun Academy vs Thomas Sumter Academy
Calhoun County vs Edisto
Camden vs Hartsville
Cardinal Newman vs Christ School
Cathedral Academy vs Cross
Central vs Lamar
Chapin vs Spring Valley
Chesterfield vs Lee Central
Clarendon Hall vs Williamsburg Academy
Clinton vs Newberry
Colleton County vs Lower Richland
Columbia vs North Central
Crestwood vs Kingstree
Darlington vs Lugoff-Elgin
David W. Butler vs Irmo
Dorchester Academy vs Hilton Head Prep
Dreher vs Lakewood
Dutch Fork vs Ridge View
East Clarendon vs Hardeeville
Eau Claire vs Greenwood Christian
Fairfield Central vs Johnson
Flora vs Southside Christian
Florence Christian vs Heathwood Hall Episcopal
Gray Collegiate Academy vs Marlboro County
Great Falls vs Allendale-Fairfax
Hemingway vs Scott's Branch
Lake City vs May River
Lake Marion vs Manning
Laurence Manning Academy vs Northwood Academy
Lexington vs Midland Valley
Mid-Carolina vs Whitmire
Myrtle Beach vs Sumter
Nation Ford vs River Bluff
Newberry vs Clinton
Richland Northeast vs Westwood
Swansea vs Wagener-Salley
