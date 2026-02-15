From Overlooked to Contenders: Tyson Bouknight Has American Leadership Academy One Step from History
It was 1996 when then-junior swingman Tyson Bouknight played a major role in Lexington High School winning its first-ever boys basketball title.
A Champion’s Mission, 29 Years Later
Now in Year Three at nearby American Leadership Academy, head coach Bouknight looks to lead the program to its first championship.
The Road Runs Through Home Court
Clinching the Region 2-2A title with last Thursday’s 66-57 win over Pelion put the Patriots in a favorable position. They will have the opportunity to play three Upper State playoff games at home before the state semifinals.
“Having homecourt advantage those first (three) rounds…will help out tremendously in getting them adjusted to the playoffs,” Bouknight said.
Those games will take place at a neutral site Feb. 27-28. The state finals will take at 4 p.m. March 5 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
Built on Belief and Second Chances
Despite having a 14-player roster with 13 seniors who transferred from other schools, ALA lacks overall playoff experience. They are motivated by a desire to make school history and receive overall respect as players.
“A lot of these kids came from different schools that didn’t want them, let me put it that way,” he said. “They came from the bigger schools around here that said ‘You’re never going to be anything on varsity. You’re not going to start. You’re not going to score these many points. You’re not going to do this. You’re not going to do that. You’re not going to go to college and play basketball.’”
“And just by our coaches and having that faith in them and having the belief that ‘Hey, if you work and do what you’re supposed to do, it doesn’t matter if you’re at this school. It doesn’t matter if you’re at the biggest school in South Carolina. If you put in the work and do what you’re supposed to do, anything’s possible.’”
The Bailey Harris Coaching Tree in Full Bloom
The coaching legacy of Bailey Harris is running strong as ever.
This year’s playoffs have five former players/assistants of the Lexington High School coaching legend leading their respective teams:
- Tyson Bouknight (American Leadership Academy)
- Brett Jones (Dutch Fork)
- Thomas Ryan (Dorman)
- Davis Bowne (St. James)
- Devin Liferidge (Greer)
All but Liferidge, whose Yellow Jackets’ team placed second, were region champions.
Bouknight remains close with Harris, who regularly stops at the school to help with devotions and even provide tips on offensive and defensive schemes.
“Being able to talk to him throughout the years and having that relationship has helped out big time,” Bouknight said.
More State Playoff Storylines
- Ridge View boys and Blythewood girls are seeking to repeat as Class 5A Division I champions. The Blazers are seeking a third straight title under head coach Joshua Staley and six in the last eight seasons. Staley seeks to lead his third team to a third state title appearance. He also took Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls and A.C. Flora boys each to three state finals.
- Top-ranked Gray Collegiate Academy enters the post-season with an 18-game winning streak. They are seeking a seventh state title, all under head coach Dion Bethea, who returned to the school after a one-year absence to serve as a Georgia Southern college assistant.
- Defending Class 3A boys champion W.J. Keenan will be on the road for the duration of the post-season. It was one of the sanctions handed down by the SCHSL for an “open season violation.”
- Other penalties included a 13-game suspension and ban from the post-season for head coach Zach Norris. He entered this season with eight state titles, tied with Great Falls’ John Smith for second-most in state history.
- Calhoun County head coach Zam Fredrick has a state-record 10 state titles.
SCHL BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 5A
(Division I)
(Tuesday’s Games)
J.L. Mann at Boiling Springs
Rock Hill at Spartanburg
Blythewood at Clover
Spring Valley at Mauldin
(Ridge View, Dutch Fork, J.F. Byrnes, Dorman have first-round Upper State byes)
Summerville at Lexington
Stall at Sumter
Stratford at Fort Dorchester
Wando at Ashley Ridge
(West Ashley, Carolina Forest, James Island and Cane Bay have first-round Lower State byes)
(Division II)
Monday’s Games
Catawba Ridge at Eastside
Northwestern at Fort Mill
Greenwood at Indian Land
Woodmont at Hillcrest
(Riverside, Greenville, Nation Ford and T.L. Hanna have first-round Upper State byes)
Chapin at Irmo
White Knoll at Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach at Conway
Lucy Beckham at Lugoff-Elgin
(Goose Creek, St. James, Westwood and Berkeley has a first-round bye)
Class 4A
(Tuesday’s Games)
Lakewood at Westside
Seneca at Blue Ridge
Dreher at South Pointe
Wren at Laurens
A.C. Flora at Greer
Berea at Lancaster
Fountain Inn at Camden
Southside at Daniel
South Florence at Gray Collegiate
Midland Valley at Brookland-Cayce
Lower Richland at Crestwood
Hartsville at North Augusta
Aiken at Hilton Head Island
Bishop England at Wilson
Darlington at May River
South Aiken at Bluffton
Class 3A
(Monday’s Games)
Middle College at Christ Church
West-Oak at Union County
Southside Christian at Chapman
Broome at Pendleton
Palmetto at Belton-Honea Path
Woodruff at St. Joseph’s Catholic
Walhalla at Powdersville
Crescent at Mountain View Prep
Aynor at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Newberry at Waccamaw
W.J. Keenan at North Charleston
Swansea at Georgetown
Hanahan at Loris
Silver Bluff at Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Marlboro County at Battery Creek
Dillon at Fox Creek
Class 2A
(Monday’s Games)
North Central at High Point
Batesburg-Leesville at Eau Claire
Brashier at Andrew Jackson
Fairfield Central at Liberty
Landrum at Clinton
Mid-Carolina at Saluda
Buford at American Leadership Academy
Strom Thurmond at Chesnee
Lake City at Hampton County
Woodland at York Prep
Academic Magnet at Mullins
Lake Marion at Burke
Manning at Central
Marion at Edisto
Whale Branch at Phillip Simmons
Andrews at Atlantic Collegiate
Class A
Great Falls at Abbeville
Calhoun Falls at Calhoun County
Whitmire at C.A. Johnson
North at McCormick
Lee Central at Horse Creek
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Dixie
Ware Shoals at Lamar
Lewisville at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Hemingway at Bethune-Bowman
Cross at Denmark-Olar
Lake View at Charleston Math and Science
Baptist Hill at Green Sea-Floyds
Ridgeland at Carvers Bay
Johnsonville at Hardeeville
Branchville at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Latta at Scott’s Branch