Gray Collegiate Softball Is Off to a Flying Start in 2025

Aspen Boulware wants to end her Gray Collegiate Academy softball career with another state title.

Looking for a State Championship Before Heading to College Early

The nation’s number one softball prospect for the Class of 2027 is headed to college a year early. Having signed with the University of South Carolina after foregoing her senior year, Boulware’s focus is leading the War Eagles to a third straight title and fourth in the past five years.

“It’s super important and I love my team so much and to win three in a row, that would be amazing,” she said. “You want to leave on a bang. So, hopefully, we can get this last ring together.”

“She’s just special.” Gray Collegiate Academy HC Doug Frye

Boulware Is Coming Off a School Record 22 Home Runs in 2025

Boulware has played a major role in the team’s ascendance. In four seasons at the varsity level, she’s accounted for 53 career home runs, including a school-record 22 last season, 126 RBI, 60 walks, 177 hits and 191 runs scored.

Head coach Doug Frye has called her the best player he’s ever coached in his 3-plus decades in softball.

“She’s just special all-around,” he said. “A good leader. She leads by example. Works hard, gets the extra balls. Whatever it takes.”

A Team of Stars

Gray Collegiate Academy’s roster is filled with contributors, according to Frye. Junior pitcher Peyton Hendrix is a perfect 25-0 in her career on the mound with 219 strikeouts, only 43 runs allowed and a 1.40 earned run average.

Sophomore pitcher Makenzie Sease has contributed both with her arm and bat since the seventh grade. She has posted a 23-5 record with 333 strikeouts and a .92 ERA to go with eight career home runs, 65 RBI and 98 hits.

Gray Collegiate Academy after winning the Class 4A softball title. | Thomas Grant Jr.

Frye also touted his talented newcomers. Sophomores pitcher/third baseman Georgia Griffin and Payton Reeves and freshman Ella Griffin are expected to contribute early and take up the leadership mantle in the future.

Perfect Start so Far

With a 6-0 record through Saturday, Gray Collegiate Academy has lived up to its preseason number one ranking by the S.C. Coaches Association of Women’s Sports. It opened the season with a 10-0 shutout win over defending Class 5A Division II champion Catawba Ridge and is 2-0 in Region 5-5A with shutout victories over ranked teams Midland Valley and North Augusta and Brookland-Cayce.

Frye expects to see a decline in home runs from last year’s total of 60. Instead, he sees them using their athleticism to produce runs through stolen bases and execution.

“Just take one game at a time and plays the one in front of you,” Frye said. “Don’t worry about who’s next. Just play the ball in the circle and go after it. We work hard every day. We get a lot of drills in. We’re a very talented team.”

SOUTH CAROLINA COACHES ASSOCIATION OF WOMEN’S SPORTS PRESEASON SOFTBALL POLL

Class 5A Division I: 1. J.F. Byrnes; 2. Summerville; 3. Sumter; 4. Lexington; 5. Clover; 6. Dorman; 7. Ashley Ridge; 8. West Ashley; 9. Boiling Springs

Class 5A Division II: 1. Catawba Ridge; 2. St. James; 3. West Florence; 4. Woodmont; 5. Berkeley; 6. North Myrtle Beach; 7. Indian Land; 8. Chapin; 9. Nation Ford; 10. Gaffney

Class 4A: 1. Gray Collegiate; 2. York; 3. AC Flora; 4. North Augusta; 5. Midland Valley; 6. Hartsville; 7. South Florence; 8. Westside; 9. Fountain Inn; 10. Darlington

Class 3A: 1. Aynor; 2. Belton-Honea Path; 3. Oceanside Collegiate; 4. West-Oak; 5. Hanahan; 6. Crescent; 7. Loris; 8. Palmetto; 9. Dillon; 10. Chapman

Class 2A: 1. East Clarendon; 2. Saluda; 3. Chesnee; 4. Buford; 5. Ninety-Six; 6. Woodland; 7. Pelion; 8. Chesterfield; 9. Marion; 10. Mid-Carolina

Class A: 1. Latta; 2. Lewisville; 3. Hannah-Pamplico; 4. Whitmire; 5. Branchville; 6. Dixie; 7. Lamar; 8. Lake View; 9. McBee; 10. Ware Shoals