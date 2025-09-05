High School

Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Greenville Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 3 of the 2025 season on September 5

The Dorman Cavaliers take to the field Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 during the SCHSL football game against the Greenville Red Raiders at Greenville High School in Greenville, South Carolina.
There are 55 games scheduled for Friday, September 5 in the Greenville Metro, including four games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 16 Dorman hosts No. 13 Greenwood and No 5 Gaffney is traveling to Greenville.

Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

Abbeville vs Batesburg-Leesville

Ambassador Christian vs Asheville School (Independent)

Andrews vs Mitchell

Asheville vs Crest

Asheville Christian Academy vs Avery County

Batesburg-Leesville vs Abbeville

Belton-Honea Path vs Laurens

Berea vs Carolina Academy

Blacksburg vs Chase

Blackville-Hilda vs Ninety Six

Blue Ridge vs Polk County

Boiling Springs vs Chapman

Brevard vs Erwin

Broome vs Spartanburg

Burns vs East Gaston

Calhoun Falls Charter vs Thornwell

Cardinal Newman vs Christ School

Carolina Academy vs Berea

Chapman vs Boiling Springs

Charles D. Owen vs Patton

Chase vs Blacksburg

Cherokee vs Choctaw Central

Chesnee vs Walhalla

Christ Church Episcopal vs Riverside

Christ School vs Cardinal Newman

Clinton vs Newberry

Commerce vs Madison County

Crest vs Asheville

Daniel vs JL Mann

Dixie vs Southside

Dorman vs Greenwood

East Burke vs Freedom

East Gaston vs Burns

East Henderson vs Rosman

Easley vs Wade Hampton

Emerald vs Woodruff

Enka vs Pisgah

Erwin vs Brevard

Flora vs Southside Christian

Flowery Branch vs Hart County

Forestview vs Smoky Mountain

Fountain Inn vs Mauldin

Franklin vs Swain County

Freedom vs East Burke

Gaffney vs Greenville

Greenville vs Gaffney

Greenville HomeSchool vs Towns County

Greenwood vs Dorman

Greenwood Christian vs Eau Claire

Greer vs Hillcrest

Hart County vs Flowery Branch

Hendersonville vs North Henderson

Hillcrest vs Greer

JL Mann vs Daniel

Jefferson vs Stephens County

Landrum vs Ware Shoals

Laurens vs Belton-Honea Path

Liberty vs Pickens

Madison vs North Buncombe

Madison County vs Commerce

Mauldin vs Fountain Inn

Mid-Carolina vs Whitmire

Mitchell vs Andrews

Mountain Heritage vs Robbinsville

Mountain View Prep vs St. Joseph's Catholic

Newberry vs Clinton

Ninety Six vs Blackville-Hilda

North Buncombe vs Madison

North Henderson vs Hendersonville

Palmetto vs Travelers Rest

Patton vs Charles D. Owen

Pendleton vs Woodmont

Pickens vs Liberty

Pisgah vs Enka

Polk County vs Blue Ridge

Powdersville vs Wren

Riverside vs Christ Church Episcopal

Robbinsville vs Mountain Heritage

Rosman vs East Henderson

Seneca vs West-Oak

Smoky Mountain vs Forestview

South Caldwell vs Tuscola

South Point vs T.C. Roberson

Southside vs Dixie

Southside Christian vs Flora

Spartanburg vs Broome

St. Joseph's Catholic vs Mountain View Prep

Stephens County vs Jefferson

Swain County vs Franklin

T.C. Roberson vs South Point

T.L. Hanna vs Westside

Thornwell vs Calhoun Falls Charter

Towns County vs Greenville HomeSchool

Travelers Rest vs Palmetto

Tuscola vs South Caldwell

Union County vs York

Wade Hampton vs Easley

Walhalla vs Chesnee

Ware Shoals vs Landrum

West-Oak vs Seneca

Westside vs T.L. Hanna

Whitmire vs Mid-Carolina

Woodmont vs Pendleton

Woodruff vs Emerald

Wren vs Powdersville

York vs Union County

