Greenville Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled for Friday, September 5 in the Greenville Metro, including four games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Greenville Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 16 Dorman hosts No. 13 Greenwood and No 5 Gaffney is traveling to Greenville.
Greenville High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
Abbeville vs Batesburg-Leesville
Ambassador Christian vs Asheville School (Independent)
Andrews vs Mitchell
Asheville vs Crest
Asheville Christian Academy vs Avery County
Batesburg-Leesville vs Abbeville
Belton-Honea Path vs Laurens
Berea vs Carolina Academy
Blacksburg vs Chase
Blackville-Hilda vs Ninety Six
Blue Ridge vs Polk County
Boiling Springs vs Chapman
Brevard vs Erwin
Broome vs Spartanburg
Burns vs East Gaston
Calhoun Falls Charter vs Thornwell
Cardinal Newman vs Christ School
Carolina Academy vs Berea
Chapman vs Boiling Springs
Charles D. Owen vs Patton
Chase vs Blacksburg
Cherokee vs Choctaw Central
Chesnee vs Walhalla
Christ Church Episcopal vs Riverside
Christ School vs Cardinal Newman
Clinton vs Newberry
Commerce vs Madison County
Crest vs Asheville
Daniel vs JL Mann
Dixie vs Southside
Dorman vs Greenwood
East Burke vs Freedom
East Gaston vs Burns
East Henderson vs Rosman
Easley vs Wade Hampton
Emerald vs Woodruff
Enka vs Pisgah
Erwin vs Brevard
Flora vs Southside Christian
Flowery Branch vs Hart County
Forestview vs Smoky Mountain
Fountain Inn vs Mauldin
Franklin vs Swain County
Freedom vs East Burke
Gaffney vs Greenville
Greenville vs Gaffney
Greenville HomeSchool vs Towns County
Greenwood vs Dorman
Greenwood Christian vs Eau Claire
Greer vs Hillcrest
Hart County vs Flowery Branch
Hendersonville vs North Henderson
Hillcrest vs Greer
JL Mann vs Daniel
Jefferson vs Stephens County
Landrum vs Ware Shoals
Laurens vs Belton-Honea Path
Liberty vs Pickens
Madison vs North Buncombe
Madison County vs Commerce
Mauldin vs Fountain Inn
Mid-Carolina vs Whitmire
Mitchell vs Andrews
Mountain Heritage vs Robbinsville
Mountain View Prep vs St. Joseph's Catholic
Newberry vs Clinton
Ninety Six vs Blackville-Hilda
North Buncombe vs Madison
North Henderson vs Hendersonville
Palmetto vs Travelers Rest
Patton vs Charles D. Owen
Pendleton vs Woodmont
Pickens vs Liberty
Pisgah vs Enka
Polk County vs Blue Ridge
Powdersville vs Wren
Riverside vs Christ Church Episcopal
Robbinsville vs Mountain Heritage
Rosman vs East Henderson
Seneca vs West-Oak
Smoky Mountain vs Forestview
South Caldwell vs Tuscola
South Point vs T.C. Roberson
Southside vs Dixie
Southside Christian vs Flora
Spartanburg vs Broome
St. Joseph's Catholic vs Mountain View Prep
Stephens County vs Jefferson
Swain County vs Franklin
T.C. Roberson vs South Point
T.L. Hanna vs Westside
Thornwell vs Calhoun Falls Charter
Towns County vs Greenville HomeSchool
Travelers Rest vs Palmetto
Tuscola vs South Caldwell
Union County vs York
Wade Hampton vs Easley
Walhalla vs Chesnee
Ware Shoals vs Landrum
West-Oak vs Seneca
Westside vs T.L. Hanna
Whitmire vs Mid-Carolina
Woodmont vs Pendleton
Woodruff vs Emerald
Wren vs Powdersville
York vs Union County
View full Greenville scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here