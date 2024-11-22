Hammond, Porter-Gaud set for a rematch for SCISA state title
The dynasty that is Hammond football will seek to add another chapter Friday night against a familiar foe.
Hammond is one victory away from the program’s eight consecutive SCISA state championship. The Skyhawks take on Porter-Gaud, a team they defeated 28-15 during the regular season.
If the undefeated Skyhawks win, it would be their 16th state championship since 2006, a remarkable, lengthy run practically without precedent. Wade Hampton Academy and its successor school Orangeburg Prep won 11 state championships from 1982-94.
The closest game for Hammond (12-0) was the contest with Porter-Gaud. Hammond opened the season with a 56-28 rout of 2023 South Carolina High School League Class A state champion Christ Church Episcopal.
Hammond opened the SCISA 4-A playoffs with a 35-6 thumping of Cardinal Newman, followed by a 55-7 drubbing of Augusta Christian.
Porter-Gaud (11-1) began the playoffs by whipping Heathwood Hall 44-13. The Cyclones neat Northwood Academy in the semifinals.
As would be expected, Hammond is filled with stars, including LSU commit Mike Tyler at tight end.
Quarterback Andrew Turner is a dual threat. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior has thrown for 2,368 yards and 28 touchdowns with just 2 interceptions. Turner has run for 570 yards and 13 touchdowns. Senior running back Immanuel Johnson has 1,040 yards and 16 touchdowns. Another senior running back, Kinson Holland, has 752 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Jack Croft is the leading receiver, hauling in 52 catches for 839 yards and 12 touchdowns. Croft had a 97-yard kickoff return against Christ Church. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Tyler has 35 receptions for 568 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Porter-Gaud is a more run-oriented team. Leading the way is senior running back Jammall Fludd, who has 1,377 yards and 22 touchdowns. Tony Brown, another senior, has 958 yards and 13 touchdowns. Quarterback Nolen Shuman has 500 yards and 4 touchdowns.
When the Cyclones do throw, their top target is senior Grayer Hyatt, who has 16 receptions for 369 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Brown is one of the team’s leading defenders with 70 tackles and 3 interceptions.
Turner was 12-of-17 for 185 yards and 4 touchdowns with no interceptions in Hammond’s win over Porter-Gaud on Sept. 13 in Columbia. Croft had 5 catches for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Tyler caught 2 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown while Everett Edens caught a 52-yard touchdown pass.
The Skyhawks had 140 yards rushing. Turner led with 8 carries for 57 yards.
Fludd provided the bulk of Porter-Gaud’s production with 163 yards and both touchdowns on 21 carries. The Cyclones only threw 9 passes, completing 2 for 19 yards.
The 4-A state championship game will take place Friday night at 7 p.m. at Charleston Southern University.
Three other SCISA state championship games are being contested at Charleston Southern on Saturday. Williamsburg Academy and Thomas Heyward Academy play for the 1-A state championship at noon. Pee Dee Academy and Bethesda Academy face off for the 2-A state title at 3:30 p.m. The final game at 7:30 p.m. has Wilson Hall and Pinewood Prep squaring off for the 3-A state championship.
The 8-man state championship game between Richard Winn Academy and Laurens Academy is set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at W.W. King Academy in Batesburg.