Northwood Academy Snaps Hammond's 28-Game Winning Streak
Northwood Academy made all kinds of history Friday night in Columbia with a 23-10 win over eight-time reigning South Carolina Independent Schools Association state champion Hammond School.
The Chargers, who have seen their program take off in the last three seasons under coach Johnny Waters, ended Hammond's 28-game winning streak.
And that's not all.
It was the first time Hammond had lost to a SCISA school since 2020. Hammond fell 7-6 to First Baptist on Oct. 9, 2020. Ironically, Waters was the First Baptist coach at that time.
Hammond's last defeat prior to Friday was a 52-14 decision to Gray Collegiate Academy on Sept. 1, 2023.
Quarterback Kevin Johnson, a transfer from Fort Dorchester, threw for over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the Chargers. Aydan Hogan and Drew Wolfe had touchdown receptions and Kaven Ford added a touchdown run.
Northwood's defense limited Hammond to 221 yards.
The win lifted Northwood's record to 5-1. Northwood's lone loss was 19-12 to Cannon School, a Charlotte-area independent school, on Sept. 26.
Northwood had lost 29 consecutive games when Watkins was hired. He turned the program around quickly, going 6-5 in the 2023 season and qualifying for the state playoffs. Last season, the Chargers were 10-3 and reached the state semifinals, where they fell 27-7 to Porter-Gaud.
Losses have been rare for the Skyhawks altogether. They are 101-10 since the beginning of the 2017 season. Only one of those defeats before Friday was to a SCISA school.
The teams could meet again in the state playoffs as both are in SCISA Class 4-A.