Heat Stroke Lawsuit Ends in $4.8 Million Verdict Against South Carolina School District

A Richland County, South Carolina jury has awarded $4.8 million to a former Lower Richland High School football player who suffered a life-threatening heat stroke during a summer practice in 2022, finding Richland School District One grossly negligent, according to The State.

The verdict was returned Friday after nearly six hours of jury deliberations following a weeklong trial before Richland County Circuit Court Judge Daniel Coble.

Jordan Stroud, then a rising freshman preparing for his first football season at Lower Richland High School, collapsed during an outdoor practice on June 13, 2022, one of the hottest days ever recorded on that date in South Carolina's Midlands region, according to testimony cited by The State.

The lawsuit alleged that coaches and school officials failed to follow established heat-safety protocols before Stroud suffered a severe heat stroke.

District Plans to Appeal Verdict

In a statement released Monday, Richland School District One said it intends to appeal the verdict.

"Richland School District One values the safety and care of its students, both inside and outside of the classroom," the district said in its statement. "The district intends to appeal the recent verdict and will take necessary action in consultation with its counsel."

The district maintained throughout the case that it was not negligent and denied allegations that school officials ignored dangerous weather conditions or failed to implement appropriate heat-safety measures.

The South Carolina High School League (SCHSL), which had also been named as a defendant, was dismissed from the lawsuit before the case went to the jury, according to The State.

Lawsuit Alleged Multiple Heat-Safety Failures

According to court testimony and the lawsuit summarized by The State, Stroud displayed signs of heat illness before collapsing during practice.

The lawsuit alleged school officials:

Failed to properly monitor the day's Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) readings.

Continued practice despite WBGT levels reportedly exceeding 92.1 degrees, the threshold at which practices are supposed to be canceled under applicable guidelines.

Failed to implement an appropriate heat-acclimatization plan.

Did not have a cold-water immersion tub available to immediately treat heat stroke.

The district denied those allegations in court filings.

Lasting Effects from Heat Stroke

According to testimony presented during the trial, Stroud was placed in a medically induced coma for 10 days and spent nearly two months hospitalized after the incident.

His attorney, Chase Keibler, told The State that Stroud continues to experience permanent physical effects from the heat stroke, including significant muscle loss in one leg that requires him to wear a brace when walking. Keibler also said Stroud faces an increased risk of future heart and joint problems.

Now 19 years old, Stroud testified during the trial about his recovery and the lasting impact of the injuries.

Reminder as Football Practices Begin

The verdict comes as high school football teams across South Carolina and much of the country begin preseason practices during the hottest weeks of the summer.

The case highlights the importance of established heat-safety procedures, including monitoring environmental conditions, gradually acclimating athletes to summer temperatures and having emergency cooling equipment readily available during outdoor workouts.