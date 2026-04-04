Shiriah Harris Takes Over Late, Earns North MVP in Thrilling South Carolina All-Star Victory

With a game-high 25 points and one of just two North players in double figures, Gaffney All-State forward Shiriah Harris set a winning tone.

Harris Named North MVP

The South built an early advantage led by team MVP Autumn Joseph of Darlington. She finished with a team-high 15 points.

Harris kept the North close with 15 points in the first half. In the final two minutes, she contributed by either scoring or assists on all six points of a first-half ending run to put the North ahead 39-37.

Harris continued her strong play in the second half. Along with J.L. Mann’s Imari Richardson

It was Harris who set the tone for the North with 15 first-half points. With the North trailing, she factored in the final six points scored to give the North a 39-37 halftime advantage.

As Harris contributed to the scoring column, she was also a major factor in the team’s offensive rebounding. The second half opportunities were vital in helping to hold off the South.

“Honestly, at halftime, we had to remember to box out,” Harris said. “And if we did get the rebound, just go up strong. We didn’t always get the ball that we wanted, but we continued to fight throughout the entire game.

Gaffney forward Shiriah Harris is named North MVP | Thomas Grant Jr.

Darlington forward Autumn Joseph wins South MVP | Thomas Grant Jr.

Frontcourt Rivals Spark South Comeback

Just a couple of weeks after, All-State forward Ava Rush of Wando and Sydni Anderson of Lexington battled for a spot in the Class 5A Division I final.

This time, they were South teammates whose efforts brough the South from 12 points down in the second half. Rush connected on four, 3-pointers for 12 points in the second half and Anderson contributed a couple of putbacks to finish with 10 points.

Her head coach Molly Goodrich served as one of the South assistant coaches.

With the South within a basket with less than two minutes, Harris hit a driving layup to seal the win. She also secured her second MVP trophy in three weeks, winning at the Upstate All-Star Game at Wofford College on March 14.

“We were all here for the same thing – to play hard,” Harris said. “This is something we love to do. So, we just came out here and we were a family in two days.”

2025-26 S.C. BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS

The 2026 North All-Star team | Thomas Grant Jr.

(Class 5A)

Co-Player of the Year: Chase Thomas, Blythewood

Co-Player of the Year: Morgan White, Dorman

Miracle McLean, Carolina Forest

Jade Hailstock, JL Mann

Ava Owens, Greenville

Chloe Hudson, Rock Hill

Danielle Oliver, Greenwood

India Williams, Blythewood

Jahzara Leamon, Mauldin

Lailah Singletary, Irmo

Madison Vereen, North Myrtle Beach

Andrea Kelly, Ashley Ridge

Shiriah Harris, Gaffney

Julie Chambliss, Clover

Trinity Crumlin, Dutch Fork

Ava Rush, Wando

Ashlyn Evans, Byrnes

Sydni Anderson, Lexington

Amiyah Carr, Ridge View

Alaina Carter, Berkeley

Clara Powell, Clover

Abby Livingston, Irmo

McKenzie Kinard, Boiling Springs

Madeline Dates, Goose Creek

(Class 4A)

Player of the Year: Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe

Khalia Hartwell, Westside

Opal Maralit, Blue Ridge

Ashley Walker, North Augusta

Harmony Bostick, South Florence

Jania Hayward, Beaufort

Autumn Joseph, Darlington

Tiana Marshall, Westside

Campbell Epting, Daniel

Ja’Nyia Cunningham, South Pointe

Monasia Clinckscales, Westside

Shala Williams, Daniel

LA Alexander, Camden

Celena Grant, North Augusta

Jhnai Sumter, Lower Richland

Aneya Britt, Gray Collegiate

(Class 3A)

Player of the Year: Taelor Lee-Sutton, Keenan

Treasure Davis, Dillon

Evie Adams, St. Joseph’s Catholic

Kami Roach, Walhalla

Ella Hunter, Oceanside Collegiate

Kara Twitty, Chapman

Joey Burgess, West-Oak

Devan Blackswell, Southside Christian

Terianna Richardson, Aynor

Jensyn Turner, Woodruff

Alexia Cleckley, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Jada Jennings, Fox Creek

Tiffany Helmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic

Khw-Nylahi McKinnon, Dillon

Henley Hanks, Oceanside Collegiate

Kinady Marcengill, West Oak

(Class 2A)

Player of the Year: Ni’Yonna Asbelle, Andrew Jackson

Kylie Fortner, Landrum

Reagan Rivers, Chesterfield

Nay’dia Shaw, Kingstree

Zimarika Moorer, Lake Marion

Delaney Cauldwell, Landrum

Ceddrianna Springs, Saluda

MylayJa Thompson, Clinton

Zion Prioleau, Timberland

Nathaya Phoenix, Burke

Hannah Riles, Lake City

Essence Rodgers, Blacksburg

Jakelle Nunez, Eau Claire

Trinity Nelly, Andrew Jackson

JaBria Brunson, Saluda

Lyric Jones, Hampton County

(Class A)

Player of the Year: Da’Nariyah Williams, Military Magnet

Taylor Maston, McCormick

Kennedy Ligons, Ridge Spring Monetta

Kalen Mayes, Denmark-Olar

Aliyah Tisdale, Latta

Serenity Williams, Lee Central

Trayiona Maxfield, Scott’s Branch

MiCayah Carter, Allendale-Fairfax

Stella Eichorn, Ware Shoals

Kailen Parks, North

Makenzie, Beatty, Great Falls

Naomi House, McBee

Kaliyah Herman, Latta

My’Keriyah Holmes, Lee Central

Joy Johnson, Denmark-Olar

Mariah Brown, Military Magnet

(Class 5A)

Co-Player of the Year: Chase Thomas, Blythewood

Co-Player of the Year: Morgan White, Dorman

Miracle McLean, Carolina Forest

Jade Hailstock, JL Mann

Ava Owens, Greenville

Chloe Hudson, Rock Hill

Danielle Oliver, Greenwood

India Williams, Blythewood

Jahzara Leamon, Mauldin

Lailah Singletary, Irmo

Madison Vereen, North Myrtle Beach

Andrea Kelly, Ashley Ridge

Shiriah Harris, Gaffney

Julie Chambliss, Clover

Trinity Crumlin, Dutch Fork

Ava Rush, Wando

Ashlyn Evans, Byrnes

Sydni Anderson, Lexington

Amiyah Carr, Ridge View

Alaina Carter, Berkeley

Clara Powell, Clover

Abby Livingston, Irmo

McKenzie Kinard, Boiling Springs

Madeline Dates, Goose Creek

(Class 4A)

Player of the Year: Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe

Khalia Hartwell, Westside

Opal Maralit, Blue Ridge

Ashley Walker, North Augusta

Harmony Bostick, South Florence

Jania Hayward, Beaufort

Autumn Joseph, Darlington

Tiana Marshall, Westside

Campbell Epting, Daniel

Ja’Nyia Cunningham, South Pointe

Monasia Clinckscales, Westside

Shala Williams, Daniel

LA Alexander, Camden

Celena Grant, North Augusta

Jhnai Sumter, Lower Richland

Aneya Britt, Gray Collegiate

(Class 3A)

Player of the Year: Taelor Lee-Sutton, Keenan

Treasure Davis, Dillon

Evie Adams, St. Joseph’s Catholic

Kami Roach, Walhalla

Ella Hunter, Oceanside Collegiate

Kara Twitty, Chapman

Joey Burgess, West-Oak

Devan Blackswell, Southside Christian

Terianna Richardson, Aynor

Jensyn Turner, Woodruff

Alexia Cleckley, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Jada Jennings, Fox Creek

Tiffany Helmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic

Khw-Nylahi McKinnon, Dillon

Henley Hanks, Oceanside Collegiate

Kinady Marcengill, West Oak

(Class 2A)

Player of the Year: Ni’Yonna Asbelle, Andrew Jackson

Kylie Fortner, Landrum

Reagan Rivers, Chesterfield

Nay’dia Shaw, Kingstree

Zimarika Moorer, Lake Marion

Delaney Cauldwell, Landrum

Ceddrianna Springs, Saluda

MylayJa Thompson, Clinton

Zion Prioleau, Timberland

Nathaya Phoenix, Burke

Hannah Riles, Lake City

Essence Rodgers, Blacksburg

Jakelle Nunez, Eau Claire

Trinity Nelly, Andrew Jackson

JaBria Brunson, Saluda

Lyric Jones, Hampton County

(Class A)

Player of the Year: Da’Nariyah Williams, Military Magnet

Taylor Maston, McCormick

Kennedy Ligons, Ridge Spring Monetta

Kalen Mayes, Denmark-Olar

Aliyah Tisdale, Latta

Serenity Williams, Lee Central

Trayiona Maxfield, Scott’s Branch

MiCayah Carter, Allendale-Fairfax

Stella Eichorn, Ware Shoals

Kailen Parks, North

Makenzie, Beatty, Great Falls

Naomi House, McBee

Kaliyah Herman, Latta

My’Keriyah Holmes, Lee Central

Joy Johnson, Denmark-Olar

Mariah Brown, Military Magnet(Class 5A)

Co-Player of the Year: Chase Thomas, Blythewood

Co-Player of the Year: Morgan White, Dorman

Miracle McLean, Carolina Forest

Jade Hailstock, JL Mann

Ava Owens, Greenville

Chloe Hudson, Rock Hill

Danielle Oliver, Greenwood

India Williams, Blythewood

Jahzara Leamon, Mauldin

Lailah Singletary, Irmo

Madison Vereen, North Myrtle Beach

Andrea Kelly, Ashley Ridge

Shiriah Harris, Gaffney

Julie Chambliss, Clover

Trinity Crumlin, Dutch Fork

Ava Rush, Wando

Ashlyn Evans, Byrnes

Sydni Anderson, Lexington

Amiyah Carr, Ridge View

Alaina Carter, Berkeley

Clara Powell, Clover

Abby Livingston, Irmo

McKenzie Kinard, Boiling Springs

Madeline Dates, Goose Creek

(Class 4A)

Player of the Year: Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe

Khalia Hartwell, Westside

Opal Maralit, Blue Ridge

Ashley Walker, North Augusta

Harmony Bostick, South Florence

Jania Hayward, Beaufort

Autumn Joseph, Darlington

Tiana Marshall, Westside

Campbell Epting, Daniel

Ja’Nyia Cunningham, South Pointe

Monasia Clinckscales, Westside

Shala Williams, Daniel

LA Alexander, Camden

Celena Grant, North Augusta

Jhnai Sumter, Lower Richland

Aneya Britt, Gray Collegiate

(Class 3A)

Player of the Year: Taelor Lee-Sutton, Keenan

Treasure Davis, Dillon

Evie Adams, St. Joseph’s Catholic

Kami Roach, Walhalla

Ella Hunter, Oceanside Collegiate

Kara Twitty, Chapman

Joey Burgess, West-Oak

Devan Blackswell, Southside Christian

Terianna Richardson, Aynor

Jensyn Turner, Woodruff

Alexia Cleckley, Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Jada Jennings, Fox Creek

Tiffany Helmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic

Khw-Nylahi McKinnon, Dillon

Henley Hanks, Oceanside Collegiate

Kinady Marcengill, West Oak

(Class 2A)

Player of the Year: Ni’Yonna Asbelle, Andrew Jackson

Kylie Fortner, Landrum

Reagan Rivers, Chesterfield

Nay’dia Shaw, Kingstree

Zimarika Moorer, Lake Marion

Delaney Cauldwell, Landrum

Ceddrianna Springs, Saluda

MylayJa Thompson, Clinton

Zion Prioleau, Timberland

Nathaya Phoenix, Burke

Hannah Riles, Lake City

Essence Rodgers, Blacksburg

Jakelle Nunez, Eau Claire

Trinity Nelly, Andrew Jackson

JaBria Brunson, Saluda

Lyric Jones, Hampton County

(Class A)

Player of the Year: Da’Nariyah Williams, Military Magnet

Taylor Maston, McCormick

Kennedy Ligons, Ridge Spring Monetta

Kalen Mayes, Denmark-Olar

Aliyah Tisdale, Latta

Serenity Williams, Lee Central

Trayiona Maxfield, Scott’s Branch

MiCayah Carter, Allendale-Fairfax

Stella Eichorn, Ware Shoals

Kailen Parks, North

Makenzie, Beatty, Great Falls

Naomi House, McBee

Kaliyah Herman, Latta

My’Keriyah Holmes, Lee Central

Joy Johnson, Denmark-Olar

Mariah Brown, Military Magnet