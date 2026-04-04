Shiriah Harris Takes Over Late, Earns North MVP in Thrilling South Carolina All-Star Victory
With a game-high 25 points and one of just two North players in double figures, Gaffney All-State forward Shiriah Harris set a winning tone.
Harris Named North MVP
The South built an early advantage led by team MVP Autumn Joseph of Darlington. She finished with a team-high 15 points.
Harris kept the North close with 15 points in the first half. In the final two minutes, she contributed by either scoring or assists on all six points of a first-half ending run to put the North ahead 39-37.
Harris continued her strong play in the second half. Along with J.L. Mann’s Imari Richardson
It was Harris who set the tone for the North with 15 first-half points. With the North trailing, she factored in the final six points scored to give the North a 39-37 halftime advantage.
As Harris contributed to the scoring column, she was also a major factor in the team’s offensive rebounding. The second half opportunities were vital in helping to hold off the South.
“Honestly, at halftime, we had to remember to box out,” Harris said. “And if we did get the rebound, just go up strong. We didn’t always get the ball that we wanted, but we continued to fight throughout the entire game.
Frontcourt Rivals Spark South Comeback
Just a couple of weeks after, All-State forward Ava Rush of Wando and Sydni Anderson of Lexington battled for a spot in the Class 5A Division I final.
This time, they were South teammates whose efforts brough the South from 12 points down in the second half. Rush connected on four, 3-pointers for 12 points in the second half and Anderson contributed a couple of putbacks to finish with 10 points.
Her head coach Molly Goodrich served as one of the South assistant coaches.
With the South within a basket with less than two minutes, Harris hit a driving layup to seal the win. She also secured her second MVP trophy in three weeks, winning at the Upstate All-Star Game at Wofford College on March 14.
“We were all here for the same thing – to play hard,” Harris said. “This is something we love to do. So, we just came out here and we were a family in two days.”
2025-26 S.C. BASKETBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS
(Class 5A)
Co-Player of the Year: Chase Thomas, Blythewood
Co-Player of the Year: Morgan White, Dorman
Miracle McLean, Carolina Forest
Jade Hailstock, JL Mann
Ava Owens, Greenville
Chloe Hudson, Rock Hill
Danielle Oliver, Greenwood
India Williams, Blythewood
Jahzara Leamon, Mauldin
Lailah Singletary, Irmo
Madison Vereen, North Myrtle Beach
Andrea Kelly, Ashley Ridge
Shiriah Harris, Gaffney
Julie Chambliss, Clover
Trinity Crumlin, Dutch Fork
Ava Rush, Wando
Ashlyn Evans, Byrnes
Sydni Anderson, Lexington
Amiyah Carr, Ridge View
Alaina Carter, Berkeley
Clara Powell, Clover
Abby Livingston, Irmo
McKenzie Kinard, Boiling Springs
Madeline Dates, Goose Creek
(Class 4A)
Player of the Year: Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe
Khalia Hartwell, Westside
Opal Maralit, Blue Ridge
Ashley Walker, North Augusta
Harmony Bostick, South Florence
Jania Hayward, Beaufort
Autumn Joseph, Darlington
Tiana Marshall, Westside
Campbell Epting, Daniel
Ja’Nyia Cunningham, South Pointe
Monasia Clinckscales, Westside
Shala Williams, Daniel
LA Alexander, Camden
Celena Grant, North Augusta
Jhnai Sumter, Lower Richland
Aneya Britt, Gray Collegiate
(Class 3A)
Player of the Year: Taelor Lee-Sutton, Keenan
Treasure Davis, Dillon
Evie Adams, St. Joseph’s Catholic
Kami Roach, Walhalla
Ella Hunter, Oceanside Collegiate
Kara Twitty, Chapman
Joey Burgess, West-Oak
Devan Blackswell, Southside Christian
Terianna Richardson, Aynor
Jensyn Turner, Woodruff
Alexia Cleckley, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Jada Jennings, Fox Creek
Tiffany Helmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic
Khw-Nylahi McKinnon, Dillon
Henley Hanks, Oceanside Collegiate
Kinady Marcengill, West Oak
(Class 2A)
Player of the Year: Ni’Yonna Asbelle, Andrew Jackson
Kylie Fortner, Landrum
Reagan Rivers, Chesterfield
Nay’dia Shaw, Kingstree
Zimarika Moorer, Lake Marion
Delaney Cauldwell, Landrum
Ceddrianna Springs, Saluda
MylayJa Thompson, Clinton
Zion Prioleau, Timberland
Nathaya Phoenix, Burke
Hannah Riles, Lake City
Essence Rodgers, Blacksburg
Jakelle Nunez, Eau Claire
Trinity Nelly, Andrew Jackson
JaBria Brunson, Saluda
Lyric Jones, Hampton County
(Class A)
Player of the Year: Da’Nariyah Williams, Military Magnet
Taylor Maston, McCormick
Kennedy Ligons, Ridge Spring Monetta
Kalen Mayes, Denmark-Olar
Aliyah Tisdale, Latta
Serenity Williams, Lee Central
Trayiona Maxfield, Scott’s Branch
MiCayah Carter, Allendale-Fairfax
Stella Eichorn, Ware Shoals
Kailen Parks, North
Makenzie, Beatty, Great Falls
Naomi House, McBee
Kaliyah Herman, Latta
My’Keriyah Holmes, Lee Central
Joy Johnson, Denmark-Olar
Mariah Brown, Military Magnet
(Class 5A)
Co-Player of the Year: Chase Thomas, Blythewood
Co-Player of the Year: Morgan White, Dorman
Miracle McLean, Carolina Forest
Jade Hailstock, JL Mann
Ava Owens, Greenville
Chloe Hudson, Rock Hill
Danielle Oliver, Greenwood
India Williams, Blythewood
Jahzara Leamon, Mauldin
Lailah Singletary, Irmo
Madison Vereen, North Myrtle Beach
Andrea Kelly, Ashley Ridge
Shiriah Harris, Gaffney
Julie Chambliss, Clover
Trinity Crumlin, Dutch Fork
Ava Rush, Wando
Ashlyn Evans, Byrnes
Sydni Anderson, Lexington
Amiyah Carr, Ridge View
Alaina Carter, Berkeley
Clara Powell, Clover
Abby Livingston, Irmo
McKenzie Kinard, Boiling Springs
Madeline Dates, Goose Creek
(Class 4A)
Player of the Year: Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe
Khalia Hartwell, Westside
Opal Maralit, Blue Ridge
Ashley Walker, North Augusta
Harmony Bostick, South Florence
Jania Hayward, Beaufort
Autumn Joseph, Darlington
Tiana Marshall, Westside
Campbell Epting, Daniel
Ja’Nyia Cunningham, South Pointe
Monasia Clinckscales, Westside
Shala Williams, Daniel
LA Alexander, Camden
Celena Grant, North Augusta
Jhnai Sumter, Lower Richland
Aneya Britt, Gray Collegiate
(Class 3A)
Player of the Year: Taelor Lee-Sutton, Keenan
Treasure Davis, Dillon
Evie Adams, St. Joseph’s Catholic
Kami Roach, Walhalla
Ella Hunter, Oceanside Collegiate
Kara Twitty, Chapman
Joey Burgess, West-Oak
Devan Blackswell, Southside Christian
Terianna Richardson, Aynor
Jensyn Turner, Woodruff
Alexia Cleckley, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Jada Jennings, Fox Creek
Tiffany Helmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic
Khw-Nylahi McKinnon, Dillon
Henley Hanks, Oceanside Collegiate
Kinady Marcengill, West Oak
(Class 2A)
Player of the Year: Ni’Yonna Asbelle, Andrew Jackson
Kylie Fortner, Landrum
Reagan Rivers, Chesterfield
Nay’dia Shaw, Kingstree
Zimarika Moorer, Lake Marion
Delaney Cauldwell, Landrum
Ceddrianna Springs, Saluda
MylayJa Thompson, Clinton
Zion Prioleau, Timberland
Nathaya Phoenix, Burke
Hannah Riles, Lake City
Essence Rodgers, Blacksburg
Jakelle Nunez, Eau Claire
Trinity Nelly, Andrew Jackson
JaBria Brunson, Saluda
Lyric Jones, Hampton County
(Class A)
Player of the Year: Da’Nariyah Williams, Military Magnet
Taylor Maston, McCormick
Kennedy Ligons, Ridge Spring Monetta
Kalen Mayes, Denmark-Olar
Aliyah Tisdale, Latta
Serenity Williams, Lee Central
Trayiona Maxfield, Scott’s Branch
MiCayah Carter, Allendale-Fairfax
Stella Eichorn, Ware Shoals
Kailen Parks, North
Makenzie, Beatty, Great Falls
Naomi House, McBee
Kaliyah Herman, Latta
My’Keriyah Holmes, Lee Central
Joy Johnson, Denmark-Olar
Mariah Brown, Military Magnet(Class 5A)
Co-Player of the Year: Chase Thomas, Blythewood
Co-Player of the Year: Morgan White, Dorman
Miracle McLean, Carolina Forest
Jade Hailstock, JL Mann
Ava Owens, Greenville
Chloe Hudson, Rock Hill
Danielle Oliver, Greenwood
India Williams, Blythewood
Jahzara Leamon, Mauldin
Lailah Singletary, Irmo
Madison Vereen, North Myrtle Beach
Andrea Kelly, Ashley Ridge
Shiriah Harris, Gaffney
Julie Chambliss, Clover
Trinity Crumlin, Dutch Fork
Ava Rush, Wando
Ashlyn Evans, Byrnes
Sydni Anderson, Lexington
Amiyah Carr, Ridge View
Alaina Carter, Berkeley
Clara Powell, Clover
Abby Livingston, Irmo
McKenzie Kinard, Boiling Springs
Madeline Dates, Goose Creek
(Class 4A)
Player of the Year: Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe
Khalia Hartwell, Westside
Opal Maralit, Blue Ridge
Ashley Walker, North Augusta
Harmony Bostick, South Florence
Jania Hayward, Beaufort
Autumn Joseph, Darlington
Tiana Marshall, Westside
Campbell Epting, Daniel
Ja’Nyia Cunningham, South Pointe
Monasia Clinckscales, Westside
Shala Williams, Daniel
LA Alexander, Camden
Celena Grant, North Augusta
Jhnai Sumter, Lower Richland
Aneya Britt, Gray Collegiate
(Class 3A)
Player of the Year: Taelor Lee-Sutton, Keenan
Treasure Davis, Dillon
Evie Adams, St. Joseph’s Catholic
Kami Roach, Walhalla
Ella Hunter, Oceanside Collegiate
Kara Twitty, Chapman
Joey Burgess, West-Oak
Devan Blackswell, Southside Christian
Terianna Richardson, Aynor
Jensyn Turner, Woodruff
Alexia Cleckley, Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Jada Jennings, Fox Creek
Tiffany Helmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic
Khw-Nylahi McKinnon, Dillon
Henley Hanks, Oceanside Collegiate
Kinady Marcengill, West Oak
(Class 2A)
Player of the Year: Ni’Yonna Asbelle, Andrew Jackson
Kylie Fortner, Landrum
Reagan Rivers, Chesterfield
Nay’dia Shaw, Kingstree
Zimarika Moorer, Lake Marion
Delaney Cauldwell, Landrum
Ceddrianna Springs, Saluda
MylayJa Thompson, Clinton
Zion Prioleau, Timberland
Nathaya Phoenix, Burke
Hannah Riles, Lake City
Essence Rodgers, Blacksburg
Jakelle Nunez, Eau Claire
Trinity Nelly, Andrew Jackson
JaBria Brunson, Saluda
Lyric Jones, Hampton County
(Class A)
Player of the Year: Da’Nariyah Williams, Military Magnet
Taylor Maston, McCormick
Kennedy Ligons, Ridge Spring Monetta
Kalen Mayes, Denmark-Olar
Aliyah Tisdale, Latta
Serenity Williams, Lee Central
Trayiona Maxfield, Scott’s Branch
MiCayah Carter, Allendale-Fairfax
Stella Eichorn, Ware Shoals
Kailen Parks, North
Makenzie, Beatty, Great Falls
Naomi House, McBee
Kaliyah Herman, Latta
My’Keriyah Holmes, Lee Central
Joy Johnson, Denmark-Olar
Mariah Brown, Military Magnet
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Thomas Grant Jr. is a graduate of the University of South Carolina where he majored in journalism. He has covered high school athletics in the Palmetto State for close to 30 years, writing award-winning stories for newspapers in Beaufort, Orangeburg, Lexington and now Irmo. He has covered numerous players who have gone on to future success in college and the pros and some of the most successful head coaches in state history. He has been contributing to High School On SI since 2023.