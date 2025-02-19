South Carolina (SCISA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, Class A-4A (2/19/2025)
High school playoff basketball tipped off last week in South Carolina, and now we're on to the semifinals.
State champions for the 2024-25 season will be crowned in SCISA high school boys basketball on Feb. 21 and 22.
Follow the links below for playoff brackets from Class A through 4A, plus all of the semifinal matchups.
Class A SCISA Bracket
Semifinal matchups
Marlboro Academy vs. Ragin Prep Christian
Thursday, Feb. 20
Curtis Baptist vs. Richard Winn Academy
Thursday, Feb. 20
Class 2A SCISA Bracket
Semifinal matchups
Cathedral Academy vs. Thomas Heyward Academy
Thursday, Feb. 20
Bethesda Academy vs. Andrew Jackson Academy
Thursday, Feb. 20
Class 3A SCISA Bracket
Semifinal matchups
Hilton Head Prep vs. Orangeburg Prep
Thursday, Feb. 20
Spartanburg Day vs. Pee Dee Academy
Thursday, Feb. 20
Class 4A SCISA Bracket
Semifinal matchups
Pinewood Prep vs. Augusta Christian
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Porter-Gaud vs. Hammond
Wednesday, Feb. 19
—
