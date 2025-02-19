High School

South Carolina (SCISA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups, Class A-4A (2/19/2025)

SCISA postseason is on to the semifinals in SC high school boys basketball

Mike Swanson

The South Carolina (SCISA) high school boys basketball playoffs are in the semifinal round.
High school playoff basketball tipped off last week in South Carolina, and now we're on to the semifinals.

State champions for the 2024-25 season will be crowned in SCISA high school boys basketball on Feb. 21 and 22.

Follow the links below for playoff brackets from Class A through 4A, plus all of the semifinal matchups.

Class A SCISA Bracket

Semifinal matchups

Marlboro Academy vs. Ragin Prep Christian

Thursday, Feb. 20

Curtis Baptist vs. Richard Winn Academy

Thursday, Feb. 20

Complete Class A bracket

Class 2A SCISA Bracket

Semifinal matchups

Cathedral Academy vs. Thomas Heyward Academy

Thursday, Feb. 20

Bethesda Academy vs. Andrew Jackson Academy

Thursday, Feb. 20

Complete Class 2A bracket

Class 3A SCISA Bracket

Semifinal matchups

Hilton Head Prep vs. Orangeburg Prep

Thursday, Feb. 20

Spartanburg Day vs. Pee Dee Academy

Thursday, Feb. 20

Complete Class 3A bracket

Class 4A SCISA Bracket

Semifinal matchups

Pinewood Prep vs. Augusta Christian

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Porter-Gaud vs. Hammond

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Complete Class 4A bracket

