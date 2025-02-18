High School

Updated: South Carolina (SCISA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, Class A-4A (2/18/2025)

SCISA teams, matchups and brackets for games set for Feb. 14-22 in SC high school girls basketball

Mike Swanson

The 2024-25 South Carolina (SCISA) girls basketball playoffs are on to the semifinal round.
The high school girls basketball postseason is underway in South Carolina, with the first round of the private school playoffs having tipped off last week.

State champions for the 2024-25 season will be crowned in SCISA high school girls basketball on Feb. 21 and 22.

Follow the links below for playoff brackets from Class A through 4A, plus all of the semifinal matchups, depending on the classification.

Class A SCISA Bracket

Semifinal matchups

Curtis Baptist vs. Holly Hill Academy

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Richard Winn Academy vs. Wardlaw Academy

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Complete Class A bracket

Class 2A SCISA Bracket

Semifinal matchups

Cross vs. Lee Academy

Thursday, Feb. 20

Dorchester Academy vs. Laurens Academy

Thursday, Feb. 20

Complete Class 2A bracket

Class 3A SCISA Bracket

Semifinal matchups

Orangeburg Prep vs. Hilton Head Prep

Thursday, Feb. 20

Pee Dee Academy vs. Spartanburg Christian Academy

Thursday, Feb. 20

Complete Class 3A bracket

Class 4A SCISA Bracket

Semifinal matchups

Heathwood Hall Episcopal vs. First Baptist School

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Northwood Academy vs. Trinity-Byrnes

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Complete Class 4A bracket

