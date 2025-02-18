Updated: South Carolina (SCISA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups, Class A-4A (2/18/2025)
The high school girls basketball postseason is underway in South Carolina, with the first round of the private school playoffs having tipped off last week.
State champions for the 2024-25 season will be crowned in SCISA high school girls basketball on Feb. 21 and 22.
Follow the links below for playoff brackets from Class A through 4A, plus all of the semifinal matchups, depending on the classification.
Class A SCISA Bracket
Semifinal matchups
Curtis Baptist vs. Holly Hill Academy
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Richard Winn Academy vs. Wardlaw Academy
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Class 2A SCISA Bracket
Semifinal matchups
Cross vs. Lee Academy
Thursday, Feb. 20
Dorchester Academy vs. Laurens Academy
Thursday, Feb. 20
Class 3A SCISA Bracket
Semifinal matchups
Orangeburg Prep vs. Hilton Head Prep
Thursday, Feb. 20
Pee Dee Academy vs. Spartanburg Christian Academy
Thursday, Feb. 20
Class 4A SCISA Bracket
Semifinal matchups
Heathwood Hall Episcopal vs. First Baptist School
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Northwood Academy vs. Trinity-Byrnes
Wednesday, Feb. 19
