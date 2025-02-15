High School

South Carolina (SCISA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups for Class A through 4A

SCISA teams, matchups and brackets for games set for Feb. 15-22 in SC high school boys basketball

Mike Swanson

The South Carolina (SCISA) high school boys basketball playoffs start Feb. 15, 2025.
The South Carolina (SCISA) high school boys basketball playoffs start Feb. 15, 2025.

High school playoff basketball tips off this weekend in South Carolina, with the first round of the private school postseason starting Saturday, Feb. 15.

State champions for the 2024-25 season will be crowned in SCISA high school boys basketball on Feb. 21 and 22.

Follow the links below for playoff brackets from Class A through 4A, plus all of the first-round matchups and game times.

Class A SCISA Bracket

Round 1 matchups

Mead Hall Episcopal vs. Wardlaw Academy

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Marlboro Academy vs. Cambridge Academy

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Holly Hill Academy vs. Anderson Christian

5 p.m. Feb. 15

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic vs. Newberry Academy

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Bye: Curtis Baptist, Richard Winn Academy, Jefferson Davis Academy, Ragin Prep Christian Academy

Complete Class A bracket

Class 2A SCISA Bracket

Round 1 matchups

Oakbrook Prep vs. Beaufort Academy

3 p.m. Feb. 15

Thomas Heyward Academy vs. Conway Christian

4:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Carolina Academy vs. Dorchester Academy

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Bethesda Academy vs. Cross

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Charleston Collegiate vs. Our Lady of the Rosary

3 p.m. Feb. 15

Andrew Jackson vs. Lee Academy

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Faith Christian vs. Laurens Academy

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Bye: Cathedral Academy

Complete Class 2A bracket

Class 3A SCISA Bracket

Round 1 matchups

Florence Christian vs. Spartanburg Christian Academy

4:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Greenwood Christian vs. St. John's Christian Academy

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Spartanburg Day vs. Dillon Christian

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Calhoun Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy

1:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Bye: Pee Dee Academy, Christian Academy, Orangeburg Prep, Hilton Head Prep

Complete Class 3A bracket

Class 4A SCISA Bracket

Round 1 matchups

Northside Christian Academy vs. Laurence Manning Academy

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Pinewood Prep vs. First Baptist School

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Wilson Hall vs. Cardinal Newman

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Porter-Gaud vs. Hilton Head Christian Academy

1:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Heathwood Hall Episcopal vs. John Paul II

1:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Hammond vs. Northwood Academy

12:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Ben Lippen vs. Trinity-Byrnes

4:30 p.m. Feb. 15

Complete Class 4A bracket

