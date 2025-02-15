South Carolina (SCISA) high school boys basketball playoff brackets, matchups for Class A through 4A
High school playoff basketball tips off this weekend in South Carolina, with the first round of the private school postseason starting Saturday, Feb. 15.
State champions for the 2024-25 season will be crowned in SCISA high school boys basketball on Feb. 21 and 22.
Follow the links below for playoff brackets from Class A through 4A, plus all of the first-round matchups and game times.
Class A SCISA Bracket
Round 1 matchups
Mead Hall Episcopal vs. Wardlaw Academy
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Marlboro Academy vs. Cambridge Academy
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Holly Hill Academy vs. Anderson Christian
5 p.m. Feb. 15
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic vs. Newberry Academy
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Bye: Curtis Baptist, Richard Winn Academy, Jefferson Davis Academy, Ragin Prep Christian Academy
Class 2A SCISA Bracket
Round 1 matchups
Oakbrook Prep vs. Beaufort Academy
3 p.m. Feb. 15
Thomas Heyward Academy vs. Conway Christian
4:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Carolina Academy vs. Dorchester Academy
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Bethesda Academy vs. Cross
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Charleston Collegiate vs. Our Lady of the Rosary
3 p.m. Feb. 15
Andrew Jackson vs. Lee Academy
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Faith Christian vs. Laurens Academy
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Bye: Cathedral Academy
Class 3A SCISA Bracket
Round 1 matchups
Florence Christian vs. Spartanburg Christian Academy
4:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Greenwood Christian vs. St. John's Christian Academy
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Spartanburg Day vs. Dillon Christian
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Calhoun Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy
1:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Bye: Pee Dee Academy, Christian Academy, Orangeburg Prep, Hilton Head Prep
Class 4A SCISA Bracket
Round 1 matchups
Northside Christian Academy vs. Laurence Manning Academy
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Pinewood Prep vs. First Baptist School
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Wilson Hall vs. Cardinal Newman
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Porter-Gaud vs. Hilton Head Christian Academy
1:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Heathwood Hall Episcopal vs. John Paul II
1:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Hammond vs. Northwood Academy
12:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Ben Lippen vs. Trinity-Byrnes
4:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Mike Swanson