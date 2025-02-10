Vote: Who should be the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)
Who was the South Carolina Boys Basketball Player of the Week last week?Each week, High School On SI scours the state of South Carolina and compiles the top performances from the previous week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Jermier Nelson of Fort Mill.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Jaden Johnson, Dorman
The sophomore guard led the way with 21 points as Dorman pounded rival and previously undefeated Byrnes 76-57.
Deyon Ford, Mullins
Ford paced his team with 22 points as the Auctioneers beat archrival Marion 66-56. The 5-foot-11 junior guard also had 14 points in a 62-31 win over Kingstree.
Nick Lindsay, Calhoun Academy
Lindsay, a freshman, scored 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Cavaliers’ 64-56 victory over St. John’s Christian. He also had 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals in a 66=27 rout of Clarendon Hall.
Tristan Thompson, Wilson
The 6-foot-6 senior turned out a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 68-36 win over Darlington. In addition, Thompson had 13 points and 14 rebounds in a 66-51 victory over South Florence.
Jaylen Bellamy, Atlantic Collegiate Academy
Bellamy scored 19 points, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range as the Armada overwhelmed Manning 71-41. The 6-foot-3 senior guard also had 13 points as ACA whipped East Clarendon 68-34 to clinch a tie for the region championship.
Bryce Peterson, Andrew Jackson
Peterson scored 31 points, including a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line, in the Volunteers’ 88-50 rout of North Central.
Jordan Watford, Lancaster
Watford scored 25 points as the Bruins rallied in the fourth quarter to beat South Pointe 61-58 and clinch the Class AAAA Region 3 championship.
Korie Corbett, Ridge View
Corbett scored 20 points to lead the way as the Blazers built a big lead and coasted to a 64-52 win over Blythewood.
Avery Ravenell, Orangeburg Prep
The junior guard was a recent winner in this poll and he gets in again after pouring in 40 points against Andrew Jackson Academy. Ravenell also had 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals.
Jayden Alexander, Pinewood Prep
Alexander scored 21 points as the Panthers pounded Cathedral Academy 72-49. The 5-foot-8 guard also had 29 points in a 69-59 loss to Porter-Gaud.