South Carolina (SCISA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups for Class A through 4A

SCISA teams, matchups and brackets for games set for Feb. 14-22 in SC high school girls basketball

The South Carolina (SCISA) high school girls basketball playoffs start Feb. 14, 2025.
The high school girls basketball postseason tips off this weekend in South Carolina, with the first round of the private school playoffs starting Friday, Feb. 14.

State champions for the 2024-25 season will be crowned in SCISA high school girls basketball on Feb. 21 and 22.

Follow the links below for playoff brackets from Class A through 4A, plus all of the first-round matchups and game times.

Class A SCISA Bracket

Round 1 matchups

Jefferson Davis Academy vs. Holly Hill Academy

4 p.m. Feb. 14

Richard Winn Academy vs. Mead Hall Episcopal

Final: Richard Winn 56, Mead Hall 21

Bye: Curtis Baptist, Wardlaw Academy

Complete Class A bracket

Class 2A SCISA Bracket

Round 1 matchups

Oakbrook Prep vs. Carolina Academy

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Cathedral Academy vs. Our Lady of the Rosary

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Andrew Jackson Academy vs. Conway Christian

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Charleston Collegiate vs. Holy Trinity Classical Christian

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Bye: Laurens Academy, Dorchester Academy, Lee Academy, Cross

Complete Class 2A bracket

Class 3A SCISA Bracket

Round 1 matchups

Greenwood Christian vs. Thomas Sumter Academy

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Florence Christian vs. Calhoun Academy

5:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Colleton Prep Academy vs. First Presbyterian Academy

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Henry Academy vs. Spartanburg Day

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Bye: Pee Dee Academy, Spartanburg Christian Academy, Hilton Head Prep, Orangeburg Prep

Complete Class 3A bracket

Class 4A SCISA Bracket

Round 1 matchups

Heathwood Hall Episcopal vs. Ashley Hall

5 p.m. Feb. 14

John Paul II vs. Porter-Gaud

5 p.m. Feb. 14

First Baptist School vs. Hilton Head Christian

Final: First Baptist 68, Hilton Head Christian 19

Augusta Christian vs. Wilson Hall

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Palmetto Christian Academy vs. Ben Lippen

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Northwood Academy vs. Cardinal Newman

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Northside Christian Academy vs. Laurence Manning Academy

5 p.m. Feb. 14

Bye: Trinity-Byrnes

Complete Class 4A bracket

