South Carolina (SCISA) high school girls basketball playoff brackets, matchups for Class A through 4A
The high school girls basketball postseason tips off this weekend in South Carolina, with the first round of the private school playoffs starting Friday, Feb. 14.
State champions for the 2024-25 season will be crowned in SCISA high school girls basketball on Feb. 21 and 22.
Follow the links below for playoff brackets from Class A through 4A, plus all of the first-round matchups and game times.
Class A SCISA Bracket
Round 1 matchups
Jefferson Davis Academy vs. Holly Hill Academy
4 p.m. Feb. 14
Richard Winn Academy vs. Mead Hall Episcopal
Final: Richard Winn 56, Mead Hall 21
Bye: Curtis Baptist, Wardlaw Academy
Class 2A SCISA Bracket
Round 1 matchups
Oakbrook Prep vs. Carolina Academy
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Cathedral Academy vs. Our Lady of the Rosary
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Andrew Jackson Academy vs. Conway Christian
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Charleston Collegiate vs. Holy Trinity Classical Christian
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Bye: Laurens Academy, Dorchester Academy, Lee Academy, Cross
Class 3A SCISA Bracket
Round 1 matchups
Greenwood Christian vs. Thomas Sumter Academy
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Florence Christian vs. Calhoun Academy
5:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Colleton Prep Academy vs. First Presbyterian Academy
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Henry Academy vs. Spartanburg Day
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Bye: Pee Dee Academy, Spartanburg Christian Academy, Hilton Head Prep, Orangeburg Prep
Class 4A SCISA Bracket
Round 1 matchups
Heathwood Hall Episcopal vs. Ashley Hall
5 p.m. Feb. 14
John Paul II vs. Porter-Gaud
5 p.m. Feb. 14
First Baptist School vs. Hilton Head Christian
Final: First Baptist 68, Hilton Head Christian 19
Augusta Christian vs. Wilson Hall
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Palmetto Christian Academy vs. Ben Lippen
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Northwood Academy vs. Cardinal Newman
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Northside Christian Academy vs. Laurence Manning Academy
5 p.m. Feb. 14
Bye: Trinity-Byrnes
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports