Vote: Who is the South Carolina High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/10/2025)
The 2024-25 South Carolina high school girls basketball season is nearing the end of region play, with important and standout performances continuing.
Here are the 10 candidates for girls basketball Player of the Week in South Carolina.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT, Sunday, Feb. 16. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:.
Reagan Bryant, Powdersville
Bryant scored 26 points and had 8 rebounds as the Patriots beat Southside Christian 67-21. The 5-foot-9 eighth grader also had 21 points in a 67-38 win over St. Joseph’s Catholic.
Morgan White, Dorman
White had a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds in a 60-49 win over Gaffney.
Opal Maralit, Blue Ridge
The 5-foot-8 sophomore reached 1,000 points for her career. Maralit scored 22 points in each of the Fighting Tigers’ two wins.
Rebecca Hammond, Pee Dee Academy
Hammond reached 1,000 points for her career. The senior guard led her team with 10 points in a 37-18 win over Wilson Hall.
Aubrey Stevenson, Rock Hill
Stevenson had a double-double of 21 points and 11 assists as the Bearcats dominated Northwestern 74-23. The College of Charleston commit also had 18 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 4 steals in a 68-40 win over Nation Ford.
Kerri O’Shields, Dixie
O’Shields was dominant force in the Hornets’ 31-29 victory over Abbeville. The senior forward had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.
JaNyia Cunningham, South Pointe
The 6-foot sophomore scored 21 points in the undefeated Stallions’ 66-22 romp over Lancaster. In addition, she had 14 points in an 83-6 rout of York.
Sydni Anderson, Lexington
Anderson scored 21 points and got 13 rebounds in a 45-31 loss to Dutch Fork. The 6-foot-1 junior also had 10 points and 7 rebounds in a 52-42 win over Chapin.
Chase Thomas, Blythewood
The 5-foot-8 junior posted another dominant game with 21 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals and 4 assists as the Bengals beat Sumter 53-34.
Skyla Tuthill, Ashley Ridge
The 5-foot-11 senior scored 20 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and blocked 2 shots as the Swamp Foxes got a big 60-48 region win over Summerville. Tuthill was 5-of-5 from free throw line.
