Mike Duprez

Just two weeks remain in the regular season of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season in South Carolina and excellent performances keep happening and we keep tracking them to be honored as high school football Player of the Week nominees.

Congratulations to our last winner: Patrick Belk of Heathwood Hall.

Here are this week's nominees. Voting concludes on Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Jaxon Knotts, Dutch Fork

The Silver Foxes' quarterback was 17-of-22 for 264 yards and a touchdown in a 49-0 win over Lexington. Knotts also ran 9 times for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jayden Boyd, Westwood

Boyd had an 81-yard touchdown run on a hook-and-ladder during the final play of regulation in an overtime win over Lugoff-Elgin. The senior wide receiver had 152 all-purpose yards and 2 touchdowns.

Muntu Brown, Wren

Brown ran for 287 yards and 3 touchdowns on 27 carries in a 45-28 win over Laurens.

Aiden Gibson, Woodruff

Gibson had a spectacular night for the Wolverines, running for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns on 19 carries and catching 3 passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Keylan Powell, Westside

'Powell ran 33 times for 164 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 48-21 victory over Fountain Inn.

Thaddeus Czarnacki, Hilton Head

Czarnacki ran 54 yards for a touchdown and returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown in the Seahawks' 31-15 win over May River.

Aedan McCarthy, Bluffton

The Bobcats' quarterback was on fire, throwing for 392 yards and 6 touchdowns in a 54-12 victory iver Colleton County. McCarthy also had a touchdown run.

Ryan Campbell, Ashley Ridge

Campbell ran 26 times for 202 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Swamp Foxes' 42-19 upset win over Summerville.

Messiah Jackson, South Florence

The Bruins' quarterback ran 14 times for 123 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 7-of-8 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown in a 35-7 win over Wilson.

Kaven Ford, Northwood Academy

Ford ran 18 times for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Chargers romped to a 34-7 win over Porter-Gaud.

Jakorey Dodd, Blue Ridge

Dodd ran 14 times for 204 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 48-24 victory over Travelers Rest.

Banks Bouton, Gaffney

Bouton was 9-of-10 for 145 yards and a touchdown while running 7 times for 96 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Indians rolled to a 49-20 win over Riverside.

Quency Grant, Ridge View

Grant had two interceptions, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in a win over West Florence.

Hayden Myers, River Bluff

Myers ran 22 times for 232 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a win over Chapin.

Quantrell Hearst, McCormick

Hearst ran 32 times for 314 yards and 6 touchdowns as McCormick beat Calhoun Falls 57-28 for its first win of the season.

