Spartanburg High Has Announced a Loaded 2026 Football Schedule

Coming off an 8-4 season, the Vikings open 2026 with three consecutive South Carolina state powerhouses.

Mike Duprez

Spartanburg Vikings Trenton Lynch (40) rushes the ball Friday, Sept. 5, 2025 during the SCHSL football game against the Broome Centurions at Spartanburg High School in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Spartanburg has set what looks like a very challenging 2026 football schedule.

Road Tests at Gaffney and Greenwood Begin the Campaign

The non-region portion of the schedule is about as stacked as possible. The Vikings open on the road against perennial power Gaffney and then play at Greenwood, a team that went 9-2, in the second week of the season.

The Vikings Draw 4x Defending State Champion Dutch Fork for Their Home Opener

Spartanburg finally gets a home game in the third week - against four-time defending 5A state champion Dutch Fork.

The Vikings' then have a home game with Byrnes, which went 8-4 last season. Then they travel to Charlotte Latin, a team that was 7-4 last season.

Some would say that's quite a gauntlet. The Vikings are quite familiar with Gaffney and Byrnes. They're former region rivals.

Stretch Run Will Feature New Regional Rivals

And then comes the new region, created by the latest South Carolina High School League realignment. It now includes Northwestern, which won the 5A Division II state championship last year.

Spartanburg is coming off a 7-5 season. The Vikings will have a new quarterback but they do return power-4 runnig back prospect Trenton Lynch.

2026 Spartanburg High Football Schedule

Aug. 21 - at Gaffney

Aug. 28 - at Greenwood

Sept. 4 - Dutch Fork

Sept. 18 - Byrnes

Sept. 25 - at Charlotte Latin

Oct. 2 - Rock Hill

Oct. 9 - Fort Mill

Oct. 16 - at Northwestern

Oct. 23 - Boiling Springs

Oct. 30 - at Dorman

