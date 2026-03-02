Spartanburg High Has Announced a Loaded 2026 Football Schedule
Spartanburg has set what looks like a very challenging 2026 football schedule.
Road Tests at Gaffney and Greenwood Begin the Campaign
The non-region portion of the schedule is about as stacked as possible. The Vikings open on the road against perennial power Gaffney and then play at Greenwood, a team that went 9-2, in the second week of the season.
The Vikings Draw 4x Defending State Champion Dutch Fork for Their Home Opener
Spartanburg finally gets a home game in the third week - against four-time defending 5A state champion Dutch Fork.
The Vikings' then have a home game with Byrnes, which went 8-4 last season. Then they travel to Charlotte Latin, a team that was 7-4 last season.
Some would say that's quite a gauntlet. The Vikings are quite familiar with Gaffney and Byrnes. They're former region rivals.
Stretch Run Will Feature New Regional Rivals
And then comes the new region, created by the latest South Carolina High School League realignment. It now includes Northwestern, which won the 5A Division II state championship last year.
Spartanburg is coming off a 7-5 season. The Vikings will have a new quarterback but they do return power-4 runnig back prospect Trenton Lynch.
2026 Spartanburg High Football Schedule
Aug. 21 - at Gaffney
Aug. 28 - at Greenwood
Sept. 4 - Dutch Fork
Sept. 18 - Byrnes
Sept. 25 - at Charlotte Latin
Oct. 2 - Rock Hill
Oct. 9 - Fort Mill
Oct. 16 - at Northwestern
Oct. 23 - Boiling Springs
Oct. 30 - at Dorman