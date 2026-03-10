South Dakota High School Girls Basketball 2026 SDHSAA State Championship Brackets - March 12
The 2026 South Dakota high school girls basketball state championships begin this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all three classifications.
The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.
All three classifications will play their state championship games on March 14
2026 SDHSAA State Championship Locations
- Class AA: The Monument, Rapid City (Summit Arena)
- Class A: Watertown Civic Arena, Watertown
- Class B: First Bank and Trust Arena, Brookings (SDSU)
2026 SDHSAA (South Dakota) Class A Girls State Basketball Championship (select to view full bracket details)
No. 1 Hamlin vs. No. 8 Lakota Tech High School - 03/12
No. 4 Sioux Valley vs. No. 5 Lennox - 03/12
No. 2 Mahpiya Luta vs. No. 7 West Central - 03/12
No. 3 Wagner vs. No. 6 Sioux Falls Christian - 03/12
2026 SDHSAA (South Dakota) Class AA Girls State Basketball Championship
No. 1 Brandon Valley vs. No. 8 Tea - 03/12
No. 4 Stevens vs. No. 5 Aberdeen Central - 03/12
No. 2 O'Gorman vs. No. 7 Mitchell - 03/12
No. 3 Washington vs. No. 6 Sioux Falls Jefferson - 03/12
2026 SDHSAA (South Dakota) Class B Girls State Basketball Championship
No. 1 Lyman vs. No. 8 Corsica/Stickney - 03/12
No. 4 Ethan vs. No. 5 Colman-Egan - 03/12
No. 2 Parkston vs. No. 7 Centerville - 03/12
No. 3 Bennett County vs. No. 6 Harding County - 03/12
